New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/16)

Before we get into the series of songs I drummed up for New Music Friday this week, there’s some other new business.

I want to take a second and quickly recommend the new EP from Youth Code: Yours, With Malice. It finds the industrial duo sleaker and cleaner, but no less furious. Buy or stream it here.

Now, on to the list…

1. “Enough” – Kilo Kush

Play video

A cleverly crafted electro-pop track, Kilo Kush’s “Enough” is like techno candy for the ears. It satisfies a musical sweet tooth you might not even know you have. The song is part of Kush’s Negotiations EP that also drops today, and delivers a lot more delectable dark pop.

2. “Blame” – Girl Tones

Play video

I could try and weave together a blanket of colorful words to describe Girl Tones and how talented they are but I’m just gonna say Girl Tones is fuckin dope, dude.

The rock duo is comprised of sisters — and classically trained musicians — Kenzie and Laila, and this week they released a new song, “Blame.” You can see the music video above, but I also want to encourage you to check out their song “Again,” which came out last year. Just trust me.

3. “Lift Yourself Freestyle” – 1900Rugrat

Play video

I’m probably not the first to say this, but 1900Rugrat is Gen Z’s Riff Raff, and I sincerely mean that as a compliment. He’s genuinely talented and he’s also genuinely funny, both of which his new “Lift Yourself Freestyle” is just further evidence.

To quote the man himself, “I’m just yelling at folks like, ‘I’m fucking Wolf of Wall Street! I’m fucking Leonardo DiCaprio, bitch!’”

4. “One Million” – Rocket

Play video

I’m a sucker for a band that’s influenced by ’90s rock. I just love the fuzzy melodic guitar riffs and lo-fi vocals. Rocket is a band that really scratches that itch, blending a lot of shoegaze elements into their alluring brand of L.A. garage rock.

Listen to their newest single, “One Million,” which just dropped this week.

5. “Next to Your Idols” – Mugshot

Play video

Finally… Mugshot. Goddamn do I love this band. It’s just pure, mean, heavy hardcore with no frills or bullshit. They have a new album out next month, All The Devils Are Free, and you can jam the newest single, “Next to Your Idols,” above.

Also, catch them on tour with Orthodox this summer; you will not be disappointed. Find all of Mugshot’s tour dates here.

Bonus Song: “In The Name of the Father” – President

Play video

Like most people, I know very little about this band, and that’s mostly because “In the Name of The Father” is literally their first song. Ever.

My make of it: There’s certainly a Sleep Token element here, what with it being a sort of soft-metalcore with flowery vocals played by masked men. But also, at moments it leans more Born of Osirus or Sempiternal-era Bring Me The Horizon. I’m intrigued and paying attention. Give it a listen for yourself above.