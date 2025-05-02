New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/2)

New Music Friday is back again, and we have a roundup of a few songs that you definitely need to hear.

So, in between listening to the new Turnstile and Quavo/Takeoff songs, make sure you also queue up…

1. “100%” – New Found Glory

New Found Glory is back! This week, the band announced that they’ve found a new home in the legendary Pure Noise Records label, and also dropped a brand new song, “100%”, which fully captures NFG’s timeless pop punk sound, relentless energy, and unwavering determination.

2. “She’s All Time” ft. Nina Nesbitt – Dope Lemon

Today, Dope Lemon—the award-winning project of acclaimed Australian musician Angus Stone—releases their highly anticipated fifth album, Golden Wolf, via BMG. I highly recommend the song “She’s All Time,” which is described as conjuring “visions of sun-soaked dreams, poolside dancing with an ethereal, unknowable muse.”

3. “BTC” by Scarlxrd

Scarlxrd is one of the hardest working dudes in hip-hop, and he’s proving it yet again by dropping a whole ass surprise album this week, TRAPLXRD.

You should listen to the entire album, but if I can only persuade you to listen to one song, please check out “BTC.”

4. “Half Past Three” by Ruston Kelly

As a songwriter, Ruston Kelly does two things very well: exhibits the beauty in sadness, and expresses joy so vulnerably that it kind of hurts. This new song, “Half Past Three,” somehow does both.

So now, after listening to it on repeat for a while, I’m fuckin depressed, but I wouldn’t have it any other way, and I blame you, Ruston.

5. “Negative Space” – Silverstein

The first time I listened to this this song I said, out loud, to no one, “Holy shit…” I’ve always been a fan of Silverstein, but like, and I genuinely mean this with all due respect, they only keep getting better.

Bands from the emo/screamo era of the early 2000s often find themselves held captive by their earliest music, because it was so formidable for us, Elder Emos. But I am f̶u̶l̶l̶y̶ mostly comfortable going out on a limb and saying that, by comparison, the music Silverstein has been writing in the second half of their career is far superior to their first few albums.

(Silverstein, I apologize if this offends you, I’m still a huge fan of “Fist Wrapped in Blood.”)

Anyway… Silverstein’s new song “Negative Space,” off the forthcoming album Pink Moon, is just crazy good. It’s chaotic and melodic and hypnotic and probably so many other ic’s I’m not thinking of right now. Plus, the breakdown is *chefs kiss*