New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/9)

This week’s list of New Music Friday tracks leans a lot heavier than previous ones, and that’s really just because so many good heavy bands dropped new songs this week.

Not wasting time, let’s just jump right in…

1. “Mental Mentality” – Pig Pen

Not to be confused with the Seattle-based band PigPen (who you should also listen to), Pig Pen is a new Canadian hardcore band with celebrity chef and The Bear actor/producer Matty Matheson on vocals. Read more about the band here.

Pig Pen’s first single is “Mental Mentality,” a straightforward, bass-heavy hardcore jam with some sludgy elements that have me convinced the band is just as influenced by Eyehategod as they are by Agnostic Front.

2. “Dominator” – clipping.

Look, man, if I have to tell you why you should listen to clipping. then it’s clear you do not have your priorities in order. You should work on that. And while you do, listen to the newest single off of clipping.’s Dead Channel Sky album.

3. “Eat the Skull” – Stolen Gun

This band came out of fucking nowhere and dropped a demo this week, leaving nothing but ash in its wake. That is to say, it’s absolutely BRUTAL. The band is a supergroup of sorts, comprised of members from The Acacia Strain, No Cure, and Thus Spoke Zarathrusta.

Honestly, it’s so tough to pick one song from this arsenal, but I opted for “Eat the Skull” because it’s just merciless.

4. “Tell Me You Love Me” – Peach Pit

This week, Vancouver indie rockers Peach Pit drop Magpie (Expansion Pack), an updated version of their 2024 album Magpie, which adds some alternate versions of songs from the original album, as well as a cover (“Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying” by Labi Siffre).

The new album also features a brand new song, “Tell Me You Love Me,” which has this satisfyingly 2000s alt-rock vibe that just hits the spot. Check it out above.

5. “Death of a Small Town” – Misery Whip

Lastly, I present to you a new track from Oregon’s Misery Whip. Self-described as Working Class Alpine Death Metal, the band pummels its way through “Death of a Small Town,” which is dedicated to the working class and, more specifically, to the timber workers of Douglas County.

Click here to read more about the meaning behind “Death of a Small Town,” the first single off of Misery Whip’s new album The Right to Live in Peace.