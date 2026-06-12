New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need To Hear This Week (6/12)

New Music Friday returns with a vengeance this week, making it clear that summer is upon us. I’m very excited about the eclectic mix of song recommendations this week. I feel strongly that there’s a lot to love and something for everyone.

‘Circus’ by Koe Wetzel

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I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again and again and again… Koe Wetzel is making music you think no one makes anymore.

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The Texas-born-and-bred singer-songwriter has unveiled his seventh studio album, The Night Champion. It is—from front to back—Southern-fried alt rock steeped in whiskey and served with a side of grunge posture. Think, Collective Soul, or The Wallflowers, if either of them made a country record.

As part of the album’s rollout, Koe’s dropped a video for the song “When I’m Gone”. I recommend the entire record, but start right here and let it pull you in the rest of the way.

‘Can You Feel It’ by Polyphia

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From one Lone Star State fella to a few others.

Polyphia, the prog-instrumental boys from Plano, are back with a brand new single. In fact, it’s their first solo original song to drop since 2022.

Titled “Can You Feel It”, the song has this retro dance-pop structure that they modernize with their unmistakable sound and a healthy blend of EDM. It absolutely rips.

‘The Machinist’ by Larry June

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I don’t know, man. Every rapper wants to be the hardest-working dude in the game, but I think that person might be Larry June. The man has dropped what feels like countless tracks over the past 15 years, and he’s still cranking ’em out.

This week, Larry graces us with his newest single, “The Machinist”. It’s got big 90s hip-hop energy but feels like the epitome of summer 2026. You’re gonna f*** with this one.

‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’ (Soulja Boy cover) by nothing,nowhere.

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Emo-rapper-turned-screamo-revivalist nothing,nowhere. has a killer series called “Will it Emo?” This week, he officially dropped his cover of Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Thru The Phone”, and it’s so much fun.

This version has like 100% more breakdowns, which is very satisfying. But it’s also a great example of how NN’s “Will it Emo” series unlocks hidden emo elements in so many non-emo songs.

Maybe this one is exclusively a millennial must-hear, but I’ll be damned if this millennial isn’t obsessed with it.

‘Demonetization’ EP by Iron Reagan

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I think this is the first time I’ve ever recommended a whole a** project as an official New Music Friday entry.

Honestly, at only a little over 10 minutes in runtime, you have no excuse for skipping any of Iron Reagan’s new Demonitazation EP. The thrash supergroup has been silent for more than half a decade, but they returned this week with this new EP that absolutely rips.

If you like fast, heavy ragers, then this one is for you.