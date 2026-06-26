New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (6/26)

Happy New Music Friday, friends!

It’s been a very busy week in music, and narrowing down this list to just five songs was tough. As a bonus, I encourage you to jam the new tune from Surfaces, which you can hear by checking out our list of 5 impeccably written songs, with the band’s founder, Colin Padelicki.

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But first, scroll down the list and see what catches your ear!

“Dehumanized” by Bring Me The Horizon

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I love that every once in a while, Bring Me The Horizon gives in to the bloodlust and reminds people just who the f**k they are.

Tapping into their deathcore roots, this week the band dropped “Dehumanized”. The song is a brand new track from the forthcoming re-recorded version of their breakout album, Count Your Blessings.

Look, I love all eras of BMTH. I sincerely do. Their 2019 album, Amo, is extremely my s**t. But I have to admit that this right here gets me so riled up. It’s just so vicious and hits unbelievably hard. You have to play it loud.

“Grey Hun” by The Hu

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The Mongolian metal masters are back!

This year, the band is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and we’re the ones getting presents! Most notably, they’ll be putting out their third album, Hun, on July 24, 2026. After dropping a series of new songs, the band released another one this week, “Grey Hun”.

What I love most about “Grey Hun” is how groovy it is. This is that “Black Album-era Metallica” kind of stuff. Just epic riffage all the way through.

“Death is Not the End” by Chelsea Wolfe

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Chelsea Wolfe is undefinable. Don’t bother with labels because they’ll all be wrong AND right.

Marking her first new solo material since 2024, this week Wolfe dropped two new songs. One of which is “Death is not the End”. The song creeps in with Wiolfe’s entrancing voice and an acoustic before eventually chest-kicking you into a pit of electro-doom.

All hail the return of the Queen.

“Empath” by Russian Circles

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This is the soundtrack to the apocalypse.

Chicago’s own Russian Circles have re-emerged with a new song, “Empath”, and a new album, Nine, out on Aug. 28.

The new tune is relentless and pummeling, which is exactly what I love about Russian Circles. These dudes make fearless art that is complex and heavy, and I, for one, am glad we’re getting new music from them in 2026.

“Time to Say Goodbye” by Daisyhead ft. Christine of Pool Kids

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Born in Tennessee and now based out of Colorado, Daisyhead is the musical innovation of Michael Roe. Over the years, the band has forged some killer post-emo rock ‘n’ roll, and they’re back at it again.

Blending dream-pop sensibility with some distorted guitar, the band’s newest single, “Time to Say Goodbye”, is gonna scratch that itch you’ve got for some noisy, indie rock.

Next up, the band will drop their third album—If You Find It, Let Me Know—on Aug. 28, 2026, via SmartPunk Records. Pre-orders are now available.