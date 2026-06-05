New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (6/5)

As summer begins its descent, we celebrate yet another gorgeous New Music Friday.

From coast to coast, schools are letting out, and folx are starting to lock in their summer jams. This week, we have another eclectic collection of songs, starting with a man who really needs no introduction.

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‘Losing Man’s Game’ by Everlast

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Everlast is preparing to release his first new album in eight years. Titled Embers to Ashes, the record drops on August 28, and this week, the legendary singer gives us “Losing Man’s Game”, the album’s second single.

It’s an acoustic ballad full of lovelorn lamentations, with Everlast’s distinctive voice at the center.

What you should really prepare yourself for, however, is the wild music video that just premiered. Written and directed by Ryen McPherson, the short-form cinematic musical experience is a sight to behold and not for the easily disturbed. Which means, it’s f**king awesome.

‘Cerebral Malfunction’ by August Burns Red, ft. Make Them Suffer

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Metalcore masters August Burns Red dropped their tenth full-length record today, Season of Surrender, and it is, hands down, already one of the best albums of the year.

You should absolutely be jamming the entire project, but if I can only get you to start with one song, make it “Cerebral Malfunction”, a collaboration with Australia’s Make Them Suffer. This is ABR delivering their best and then going above and beyond, elevating their sound into experimental spaces.

This is perfect in ways I cannot sufficiently articulate. You have to hear it for yourself.

‘Powerless’ by Emma Ruth Rundle

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Emma Ruth Rundle is a truly powerful and important voice, and that goes beyond her literal voice.

The singer-songwriter has spent years redefining the way we understand the shape of folk as it’s infused with other genres and musical styles. This week, she’s released “Powerless”, the first single from her new album, These Killing Times. The song is a masterclass in songwriting, with an amalgam of sounds constructing its monolithic melody.

Rundle’s album, her sixth full-length, will be released via her own imprint, Errant Child, on September 18.

‘Duh’ by Nightfreak

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This is that “chug a beer and break the bottle over your head before a bar fight” music.

(For legal reasons, I have to say that Vice/Noisey in no way condones drinking irresponsibly, causing harm by breaking bottles over your own head, or engaging in bar fights.)

Now that that’s out of the way, load up this new jam, “Duh,” from Chicago’s own Nightfreak and party your a** off. Welcome to the f**king weekend.

‘Minotaur’ by Fightmaster

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There is a transparency and candor to the way that E.R. Fightermaster writes a song that I believe is a lost art.

I previously recommended the Fightmaster song “Quicksand” in an NMF article. Now you can hear the band’s entire new album, Tolerance. It includes the new track “Minotaur”, which is a beautifully flowing tune that captures a lot of that bare honesty I mentioned.

Also, I highly recommend that if you have a chance to catch the band live, you definitely should. I was lucky to get to see them a few weeks back with Lucy Daicus, and it was an amazing show.

Bonus track: ‘Born To Suffer’ by True Fear, ft. Jake Krumbein

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I just felt like leaving you on a heavy note.

True Fear is a new brutal metalcore band out of Portland, Oregon, and they just dropped their debut EP, As Low As It Gets. As part of the rollout, the fellas just dropped a music video for the song Born To Suffer, which features Jake Krumbein from Crucible Of Absolution.

This s**t is MAGNIFICENTLY heavy, and I need it injected directly into my veins.