New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (7/17)

New Music Friday is here again, and my, what a lush one it is.

I had a very hard time narrowing this list down to just five songs this week. I could have probably done “15 new songs you need to hear,” but that’s just too much to put on you guys.

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So, for now, please enjoy this painstakingly curated list that I am very excited about and proud of.

“Easy Street” by Queens of the Stone Age, featuring Nikki Lane

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It’s been three years since Queens of the Stone Age released their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman… (2023). Now, the fellas are back with brand new music, and this time they’re going country (sort of).

Featuring the vocals of Americana songstress Nikki Lane, the band’s new tune, “Easy Street”, is a slow, folk-tastic fever dream that just feels like the tip of an iceberg.

“Shake That” by Sara Landry

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DJ Sara Landry is one of the most important visionaries in modern electronic music. She is a true artist, but without the self-righteous pretentiousness.

(She is also the only woman to ever headline the Las Vegas Sphere solo, and her set was INSANE.)

Take Landry’s single, “Shake That”. The track is an undeniable elevation of EDM music, but the lyrics are literally “shake that a**.” This song is not for elitists. It’s for the people, and it’s the definition of a banger.

“Everything I Ever Saw” by The Menzingers

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The Menzingers have evolved so much over the past two decades.

These days, there’s a lot more Bruce Springsteen in their sound. But there’s also no denying that they’re still the same Pennsylvania punks who came out of the gate covering The Clash.

This week, the band dropped their new album, Everything I Ever Saw, and while you should listen to the entire thing, I highly recommend the title track. It’s a high-energy, self-reflective tune that’s perfect for both contemplative solitude and beers with your friends.

“Bolt Cutter” by Evergreen Terrace

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I LOVE Evergreen Terrace so much. Hands down one of the best hardcore bands to ever come out of the South. I’ve literally only ever moshed to three bands in my life, and they’re one.

They’ve been putting out like one new song for the past few years, and this year we get “Bolt Cutter”. It’s mean and loud, and I couldn’t be happier.

“Invertebrate” by Our Common Collapse

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After two years, crushing Minneapolis deathcore band Our Common Collapse has returned with a new song, “Invertebrate”. The track is ominous and evolved, with just a touch of djent.

I suspect there’s more on the horizon from these Twin Cities boys, and if this track is any indication, it’s going to be dark, complex, and really f**kin’ heavy.