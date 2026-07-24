New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (7/24)

Happy New Music Friday! Hopefully this weekend-start finds you well and ready for some fresh tunes.

I’m very proud of the eclectic mix of songs this week. There’s a little something for everyone, and hey, maybe you’ll even discover a song you never expected to hit the spot for you. It could happen! Scroll on to find out!

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“I Kinda Like That” by The Paradox

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The Paradox are the future of pop-punk. Period.

If you need any further proof, the band’s new single “I Kinda Like That” will fully convert you. This is an epic punk rock summer jam reminiscent of the 2003 scene. (Circa Blink-182’s self-titled record and Yellowcard’s Ocean Avenue.)

The ATL band is currently on a mostly sold-out tour, and will drop their new six-song EP, Proceed With Caution, on October 2, 2026.

“Ring the Bell” by Slothrust

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Boston alt-rockers Slothrust return this week with the third single off their forthcoming album, What They Grow in The Garden. The new song is titled “Ring the Bell”, and it’s a puncturing garage-rock tune with a killer beat and hauntingly energetic vocals from singer Leah Wellbaum.

There’s no doubt the band’s new record is sure to be a real contender.

“Blood That I Spill Turns to Fire” by Firebreather

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The Gothenburg fellas from Firebreather have reemerged and released their first new song in three years: “Blood That I Spill Turns to Fire”. And let me tell you, it’s a f**king SCORCHER.

You are not prepared for the dank levels of groove and epic riffage about to assault your ears when you hit the play button. To call this “heavy as b*lls” would be an understatement.

“Friends” by Yatta Bandz

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Bay Area rapper Yatta Bandz is back this week, dropping his fourth album, One & The Same. While you should jam the whole album, I highly recommend specifically checking out the track “Friends”.

A ballad of ill-fated love, the beat is really lush, and Bandz sounds better than ever.

“Home Depot” by Medium Build

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I’m a big fan of Medium Build and his clever pop-country sound, so I was really excited when this new song, “Home Depot”, showed up this week.

It’s sort of in the spirit of 80s Americana rock, like Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers or John Cougar Mellencamp. There’s some soul-nurturing steel guitar and what I’m pretty sure is a dash of Hammond organ. It just ticks all the boxes.

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