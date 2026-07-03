New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (7/3)

Happy New Music Friday! It’s always nice when these fall on holiday weekends because there’s so much more time to excavate the new tunes.

This week leans particularly heavy, just because that’s what spoke to me. However, we do lead with an unassuming track that I’ve been obsessing over. Scroll on for the full list!

Videos by VICE

“Burn The Other End” by Billy Strings

Play video

Billy motherf**king Strings, man. What an insanely talented guy.

This week, the bluegrass virtuoso dropped “Burn the Other End”, a folk-gothic tour de force, and the lead single from his forthcoming album, So Much For Goodbyes. The new song has very familiar qualities, which are necessary in conjunction with how eerie it grows to be.

There’s an unnerving quality to it that I’ve never felt from his music before, and I kinda love that.

“The Leaving Process” by Living Weapon

Play video

Boston marauders Living Weapon make a triumphant return this week with “The Leaving Process”, the first track off their new album, Death in the Family.

This is just extremely my s**t. It’s got old-school metalcore energy, with an emphasis on the “core,” and it’s unapologetically confrontational. I am very excited for what Living Weapon has in store.

“Bad Guy” by BLXCKPUNKS

Play video

OK, so technically this song dropped last week (6/25/26). However, the music video came out this week, so I’m counting it because I need more people to know BLXCKPUNKS.

Alt-rappers IAMTOPP and Jang The Goon are simply not f**ing around. This track is mean and merciless. There is not an ounce of reservation or restraint. They just go so hard. I really f**k with it.

Turn this one up LOUD.

“Doublewide Death” by Four Wheel Drive

Play video

If you’ve been looking for a little more brutal slamming death metal in your life (and I don’t know why you wouldn’t be), you’re gonna love the new Doublewide Death EP from Knoxville’s Four Wheel Drive.

Track for track, it’s a g**damn haymaker, but I’m gonna recommend the title track to coax you in. It’s southern grind with real sonic depth and just a hint of burnt rubber.