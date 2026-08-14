New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (8/14)

Happy New Music Friday friends! To quote one of my favoite 30 Rock lines, “What a week, huh?”

This week’s lineup of tunes ranges from gothic soundscapes to indie stalwarts and some dirty metal from the south. I’ll keep you waiting no longer.

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“Paleomagnetic Resonance” by Lustmord Lombardo

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This tune is cosmically sinister, and I’m here for it.

Lustmord Lombardo is a music super-duo composed of Lustmord—modern ambient electronic music pioneer—and heavy metal drummer extraordinaire, Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies).

The pair has teamed up for a haunting project that unites and magnifies their individual strengths. The first track released is “Paleomagnetic Resonance”, and it’s a deep, ethereal musical journey. Lustmord Lombardo will release their debut album, The Pulse of Atoms, on Oct. 2, via Ipecac Recordings.

“Spill” by Slow Pulp

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Indie rock maestros Slow Pulp have dropped a new single, titled “Spill”. The tune is a sauntering ballad that feels hazy and bright. (I could also be describing an IPA, apparently).

Part of what really draws me in is how it kind of goes off the rails a bit by the end, with this straining guitar reverb. Truly a thing of chaotic beauty,

Slow Pulp will release their new album, Melodie, on September 18th, via ANTI-.

“Sun Gone Low” by Unless

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If you’re an aging 2000s emo/hardcore scene kid, you’re gonna love this one.

Unless is a new project featuring Daniel Davison (Norma Jean, Every Time I Die, and Underoath), guitarist Mike Weiss (mewithoutYou) and Bryan Taylor (The Chariot). The trio have debuted their first song, “Sun Gone Low,” a rythimc, off-timed post-emo tune with a lot of heart. Big recommend on this one.

“Garfield Hated Mondays But Didn’t Have a Job” by Michael Christmas, Chris Crack, and Girl Talk

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We love to see artists having fun, don’t we folks?

This song, “Garfield Hated Mondays But Didn’t Have a Job”—by Michael Christmas, Chris Crack, and Girl Talk—is so much f**king fun. It’s just super cool, with a dope soul vibe and killer work from everyone involved.

Play this one loud in the car with the windows down.

“See You Next Tuesday” by Lillith’s Demise

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Hailing from ATL, slam crew Lilith’s Demise is back with a new song and they are not f**king around. (Ok, maybe they’re f**king around a little.)

The tune is called “See You Next Tuesday” and it’s all kinds of masterful grind with some phenomonal tech-death guitar work. And then there’s the flesh-peeling vocals, courtesy of frontwoman Ana-Kamilla Arnback. This is a Slam Stew you want to chew on.

Feature photo courtesy of Lustmord Lombardo