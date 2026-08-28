New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (8/28)

Happy New Music Friday, friends! We have, yet again, reached the final NMF of the month. What does that mean? Nothing, really. I’m just pointing it out.

Before we get into individual songs, I want to encourage you to check out new albums from Scarlet House and Turnstile, both of which are out today and each remarkable in their own way. (I’d also just like to point out that I predicted Dying Fetus would cover TS’s Grammy-winning tune “Birds” on their new Never Enough: Versions record, and that is exactly what happened.

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As for our list, this week we have what I feel is a very healthy blend of genres, so let’s jump in.

“Black Pleather” by The Schizophonics

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If you could use a little more garage rock in your playlist—and let’s be honest, we all can—you need to jam this new song, “Black Pleather”, by The Schizophonics.

From start to finish, “Black Pleather” is cranked to “pure punk rock” velocity. It never lets up, and it’s got one sick, searing solo.

This is a monster of a track, with a music video to match. Literally. It’s full of iconic Hollywood monsters. Big Recommend.

“Chosen Hell” by Comeback Kid

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I will confess that I am an old-school Comeback Kid fan. I can still vividly remember buying their first album, Turn It Around, at a Tower Records in 2003.

Over the years, they have never once let me down, and this new stuff is no different. The band has dropped “Chosen Hell”, the title track from their forthcoming eighth album.

This s**t is oozing with melody; the chorus is perfectly anthemic; and it’s got that hardcore grit that can’t be faked.

“Sure” by Monsune

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Slowing it down quite a bit, this new track by Monsune is a masterfully jazzy indie-pop masterpiece.

He’s crafted a fascinatingly polarizing tune—musically speaking—in that it’s flowy and slow, but with this rapid rhythmic tempo underneath, pushing it along. It’s the symphonic equivalent to a peaceful river with a strong undercurrent, and this one’s gonna carry you right away.

“MT” by Empty Shell Casing

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Hardcore has been having a real moment these past few years, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas sextet Empty Shell Casing is here to take their place in the spotlight.

The nu-core band is ramping up to drop a new mixtape, Unlimited, in October. Heralding the project is the first single, “MT”.

It kicks off with this breakbeat into—à la The Prodigy—and then goes full f**king Ill Niño-esque nu-metal, with a whole bunch of hardcore attitude. You can expect big things from this band. Mark my words.

“Blind Smile” by Cor de Lux

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North Carolina post-punk crew Cor De Lux is back this week with “Blind Smile”, an abrasive new single that confronts your senses and then pulls back to give you time for reflection.

It’s truly a compelling and engaging arrangement, full of satisfyingly distorted guitars and a beautifully brazen vocal performance from singer Dawn Moraga.

Photo credit by RC Kruger