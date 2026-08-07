New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (8/7)

Happy New Music Friday, friends! I’m so glad we can share this beautiful day.

This week—I won’t beat around the bush—leans pretty heavy. Lots of good, loud rock jams dropping in August, apparently. Trust me, narrowing it down was tough, but I feel really good about these five.

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“The Morrisist” by Sleep

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The almighty Sleep have unveiled “The Morrisist”, the second single off their newly announced album, Hempispheres. (The band previously dropped “Have Spacesuit Will Travel” back in June.)

I would call “The Morrisist” a very eclectic tune in Sleep’s catalog. It has a real doomy beginning, but then takes a curve into that classic stoner rock territory. By the end, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a 19th-century Far East opium den. It’s perfect.

Hempispheres is out via Third Man Records on September 3, with a physical release on October 30. Pre-order and pre-save options are now live.

“Cold” by Dead Poet Society

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Bostonian alt-rockers Dead Poet Society dropped another new tune this week, “Cold”. It’s the third single from their forthcoming third album, Monarch, coming out on October 2.

Building on their tried-and-true style of rhythmic rock ‘n’ roll, “Cold” is deliciously dark. It’s strangely dancable, there are big distorted guitars all over the place, and singer Jack Underkofler has never sounded better.

This one is thoroughly infectious.

“Thy Binding Oath” by Hulder

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The Pacific Northwest has produced a lot of great black metal, and Hulder is f**kin’ up there with the best of them.

This week, the band dropped its highly anticipated 3rd album, Verbolgen. The entire record is a force to be reckoned with, and I recommend you listen to the entire thing from front to back. For now, however, check out “Thy Binding Oath”. It’s a blackened folk-metal opus that will serve as a sense-engulfing gateway for the rest of the album.

“Black Hall” by Gatta Morta

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We love a good supergroup, don’t we folks? Well, this week, we’re getting one more in the form of Gatta Morta. Featuring members of the Melvins, Butthole Surfers, and Big Business, my favorite thing is how their PR announcement started.

It read, and I quote: “Buzz Osborne didn’t need another band. JD Pinkus didn’t need another band. Coady Willis didn’t need another band. Together with Clinton Jacob, they started one anyway. Meet Gatta Morta.”

Gatta Morta’s debut single is the psych-sludge banger “Black Hall”. It’s riff-tastic and REAL bass-y. Absolutely masterful stuff. The band’s full EP, Burn Witch Burn, is available now via Amphetamine Reptile Records.

“Just My Luck” by Tigers In Cairo

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Lastly this week, San Diego’s own Tigers in Cairo have a killer new tune, “Just My Luck”.

The new song finds the SoCal outfit delivering an emotive post-punk anthem, building on the signature sound they’ve been forging for the past few years. These dudes just seem to know who they are and exactly where they want to be, and it comes through in their music.

Keep your eyes (and ears) on Tigers in Cairo.

Photo by Travis Shinn