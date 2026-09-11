New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (9/11)

Happy New Music Friday to you all!

There’s so much great new music out this week, sincerely, so it was tough to narrow down to just five tracks (which you’ll see I kinda didn’t). I am really excited about all these tunes, though, and I think you’ll find something to love among them.

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“DYING IN REVERSE” by Cage the Elephant

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The alt-rock merovingains of Cage the Elephant are back this week with “Dying in Reverse”. The track is a slow, steady grooving tune with a gorgeous melody running underneath. You could easily think it wasn’t Cage the Elephant at all.

I say that with complete respect for what they’ve crafted here. It’s beautiful and lively and almost feels inspired by early Oasis. These guys are nothing if not dedicated reinventionists.

Keep an eye out for the band performing at an international NFL game halftime show, late this year.

“Remain” by Caspian

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Caspian breaks my heart. I’m not sure they’ve ever put out a record that hasn’t hurt me to my core in some way. I mean that with pure admiration, because it’s a good hurt.

This week, the instrumental rock band drops “Remain”, and let me tell you, it’s gonna strike a nerve. It’s melodic in a way that touches your soul. It builds so magnificently. And there’s an unspoken (literally) emotion to it that is just so palpable. I cannot recommend this enough.

“Keep You” by Emma Ogier

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Some artists come along, and they just represent a future or possibility that feels implausible. What they do is so elevated and ingenious that it shouldn’t exist yet. Emma Ogier is one of those artists.

I have been deeply enamored by her music, and this week she drops the folky new single, “Keep You”. It’s a job-threatening kind of song because I should be able to tell you why it’s good. That’s my literal occupation. But I can’t. It’s just perfect in a way that makes me so happy. Like, this is the kind of song that reminds me why I love music so much.

“Gun” by Yammer Jaw

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Straight out of Music City, the fellas of Yammer Jaw are making big waves with their new song “Gun”. It’s the second single from the Nashville band, which features members of Waxed, Sheep Shifter, and War Brides.

This is noise rock at its finest: chaotic, merciless, and unapologetic. There’s bizarre timing, throaty screeching vocals, pummeling bass, and riffs for days.

“Stockholm” by Symposia

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OK, to be transparent, this new song, “Stockholm” from nu-metalers Symposia, is not “new”. But the music video is, and it was directed by the homie Holiday Kirk from the Nu-Metal Agenda.

Sympoia’s sound is very much reminiscent of late 90s/early 2000s nu-metal jamz by bands like Primer 55, Incubus (S.C.I.E.N.C.E. specifically), and Darwin’s Waiting Room.

I love this s**t in all its groove-tastic/drop-D tuning/turntable-heavy glory.

Bonus track: “Modern Fashion” by Blush

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Ok, so Blush is a young punk rock band out of Denver, and I just found out about them.

There’s nothing I can say except: these kids are punk as f**k, and the world needs them. They dropped their Modern Fashion EP earlier this summer, and recently released a new edit of the title track.

This is music most worth supporting if I’ve ever heard it. The kids (gonna be) are alright.

Photo by Lewis Evans