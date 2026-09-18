New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (9/18)

Happy New Music Friday! It’s time to reap the rewards of making it all the way to the end of this trying week.

Our line-up today leans on the heavier side. There’s a whole bunch of great rock and metal music right now that I want to share with you, and this is where I landed. So I hope even one of these strikes a chord!

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“ZUGZEGK” by ANGINE DE POITRINE

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Angine de Poitrine is clearly having a great time. You can see it in every live performance video. They’re super into their jams, and that’s the kind of passion and confidence you want to see in a band.

The costumed Canadian experimental rockers turned up on The Tonight Show this week and debuted a new tune: “ZUGZEGK”. I could sit here and try to describe it to you at great length, but you and I both know that you simply will not understand it if you don’t hear it for yourself.

“PANGS OF CONSCIENCE” by 200 Stab Wounds

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Every once in a while, there comes a death metal band that just encapsulates the most important aspects of the genre by playing pure f**king death metal and not being a bunch of chuds while they do it. Right now, that band is 200 Stab Wounds.

This week, they announced a new album, Lowest Form, which will be released on February 19, 2027. The first taste of that record is “Pangs of Conscience”. It’s a pummeling tune with some killer thrashy elements and riffs that scorch your ears. But it’s a gooooood burn.

“Lovelorn” by Dromia

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Having grown up in Nashville, I’ve been thrilled about all the talent coming out of the city these past few years. Which brings us to Dromia.

This doomy alt-rock band delivers bombastic songs built around their clever sense of sound layering. I’ve been thinking of it like if Oleander or Dishwalla listened exclusively to The Pixies’ Dolittle and then locked themselves in a recording studio.

Dromia’s newest song is “Lovelorn”, released by Hiss Recordings, and I cannot recommend it enough.

“Murderous Intent” by PEELINGFLESH, featuring Mike Ross of Missing Link

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I f**k with PeelingFlesh so much. These dudes are immensely talented and endlessly creative. The fact that they choose to apply those attributes to making slam music better is lucky for us all.

The band has announced a new self-titled record coming November 27, 2026. The first single is “Murderous Intent” featuring Mike Ross of Missing Link, and it’s an absolute bruiser.

“Common Place” – LIVE FROM 5TH AVENUE, NYC (GLASS BOX TRUCK SESSIONS) by Improvement Movement

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Atlanta-based indie band Improvement Movement is an act you can’t miss. I implore you. You hear me? IMPLORE.

This week, they dropped a live recording of their song “Common Place”. It was recorded in a glass box truck as the band played while rolling around New York City.

The tune is a deeply fascinating psych-pop composition, borrowing tone from 60s surf rock and 2000s-era Flaming Lips. It’s steady and upbeat, but a dark chaos is hiding below the surface. It’s a truly beautiful dissonance.

Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC