New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (9/25)

Happy New Music Friday! This edition comes to you from sunny, sweltering Las Vegas.

I’m very pleased with the way this list of new music turned out. It leans heavy this week for sure, but there’s a nice indie/alt-pop tune that really made a splash for me, and I think it will for you too. Enjoy!

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“Consume me” by Godflesh

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Praises be to the Gods of morose dissonance, Godflesh is f**king BACK.

This week, the Birmingham-born experimental metal masters unveil their 10th studio album, Decay. Among the tracklist is “Consume Me”, a ponderous and crushing tune clocking in at almost 12 minutes long.

It plays like a depressive panic attack, growing in intensity as the seconds pass. It crescendos into a suffocating avalanche of low end before settling into a rhythm that almost grounds you as it simmers down.

Truly, it’s a magnificent show from one of metal’s most inventive bands.

“Born Again” by Cain Culto

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This week, alt-pop sorcerer Cain Culto drops his debut album, CULTO, and it’s an absolute masterpiece.

If I can only suggest one song, I urge you to check out “Born Again”. The track is a brilliantly layered piece of art, full of sincere heartache and life-saving evolution.

This is one of those IYKYK kind of tunes, but IYK, then we understand each other, and that’s beautiful.

“THE SLICK AND THE DEAD” by King Buffalo

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Psych-metal trio King Buffalo are back, and they have a new song and album on the way. The band’s new album, Doomsayer, will be released in December 2026, but fans can hear the first single, “The Slick and the Dead” right now.

Look, you want me to shoot you straight? This is one groovy a** stoner metal jam. It’ll infect your brain and, like me, you’ll be very eager for more.

“Whimpering Scorned Creation” by Gutbath

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The PNW has been impressively represented in heavy music these past few years by bands like Misery Whip and Boltcutter. Both of whom are out here holding it down for the core crowd.

And there’s no denying that the region is well-known for both grunge and black metal. But when it comes to death metal, I bet you’d be hard-pressed to name a band that isn’t Vitriol or Witch Vomit.

Well, now, you can count Gutbath among that group. These dudes are brutal as hell, with no shortage of rhythmic intuition. They just dropped their debut EP, Contorting Souls, and let me tell you, this thing F**KS. You should be listening to the whole project, but if you need a song to coax you in, I highly recommend “Whimpering Scorned Creation”. It’s an all-encompassing track: fast, savage, and pulverizing.

I say this without any facetiousness; these dudes very much represent an important new wave for death metal.

“Rock Music” (Charli XCX cover) by Show me The Body

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Back in May, I made mention of Charli XCX’s single “Rock Music”, which I personally think is an ingenious evolution from the creative work on her BRAT album.

Now, NYC avant-garde hardcore band Show Me the Body has given us a cover that perfectly captures and emphasizes everything so great about this song. I don’t really need to say much else, frankly. If you dig SMTB, you’ll dig this.

Photo by Kim Sølve