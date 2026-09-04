New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (9/4)

Happy New Music Friday! I hope this week’s selection of tracks finds you in good spirits.

I’ll not stall too much. I think this list is a really solid one with some really great tunes that speak to you in different ways. Starting with one that I’m particularly excited about.

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“Kid” by DIIV

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Indie-gazers DIIV have a new album on the way, and this week we get a second taste of new music. The band has dropped “Kid”, a quirky tune with some beautiful atmospheric elements and a heavily distorted finale.

You also just have to see the music video, which was directed by Jaxon Whittington and filmed by vocalist Zachary Cole Smith’s son Roy and his friend Julian. It’s freakin’ adorable.

“From A Distance” by 156/Silence, feat. Alex Reade of Make Them Suffer

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Pittsburgh metalcore maestros 156/Silence have finally unveiled their sixth album, From A Distance. As part of the record’s rollout, they’ve shared a music video for the emotionally searing title track, “From A Distance”.

Featuring vocals from Make Them Suffer keyborardist/singer Alex Reade, the track is shows a more vulnerable side of 156/Silence. In a genre full of glorifying machismo, it’s refreshing to hear a band have the guts to lean into empathy.

“Sticking To The Plan” by The Bends

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If you’re not yet familiar with The Bends, you can bet your a** you’re gonna be.

This Baton Rouge-born-and-bred garage rock band has been carving out their own path for the past couple of years, playing with bands like The Killers, Inhaler, Ole 60, and The Red Clay Strays.

Today, The Bends share their new single, “Sticking to the Plan”. It’s a candid exploration of finding yourself as a fast-rising act, told through the organic musical lens of good ol’ fashioned garage rock.

I hate the term “don’t sleep on (insert band name here),” but these dudes are worth breaking my rule for. Seriously, do not sleep on The Bends.

“WITHOUT YOU” by Polaris

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It’s been three years since Polaris released new music, and this week they’re back with “Without You”.

The track marks the band’s first since losing guitarist Ryan Siew in 2023. The grief and pain around Siew’s death take center stage here, as they should. Polaris shows by example that running from sorrow is worse than the fear of confronting it. And they do it with some seriously heavy a** metalcore riffs.

“Drop Your Spirit ” by Brutalismus 3000

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And now for something completely different.

If you want to just f**king rage, this new track, “Drop Your Spirit”, by German EDM duo Brutalismus 3000 is exactly what you need. It’s a brilliantly crafted electronic experience with a killer beat and a tempo that will break your neck.

Play this one loud.

Feature photo by Jaxon Whittington