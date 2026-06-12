Things We Hate and Love Online This Week

Welcome to Rated and Slated, the column that is terminally online so you don’t have to be.

After joking about Andrew Tate’s trip to Russia last week, I’d have felt a little guilty if he was exploded by a Ukrainian drone while dancing to “Rasputin” by Boney M.



However, this week an official account belonging to Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed that they have no plans to blow up either of the Tate brothers, no matter politely you ask them to.

Videos by VICE

Ok, fellas, we see all your tags and we get it.



But.

Being a shitty person doesn't make someone a legitimate military target under international law. Climbing on a tank for internet clout isn't enough to become a combatant.



Do something that actually qualifies — then we can… — 🇺🇦 Unmanned Systems Forces (@usf_army) June 10, 2026

I was also pleased to learn that “being a shitty person doesn’t make someone a legitimate military target under international law,” which means I can carry on writing this column with impunity. And you can bet that at the first opportunity, I’ll be “climbing on a tank for internet clout.”



Now, here’s the collateral damage from another week of hybrid social media warfare.

RATED

QUITTING YOUR JOB TO WATCH THE WORLD CUP

Had a proper look at the world cup fixtures for the first time.



Some of those games are for massive perverts.



Iran vs New Zealand at 2am on a Tuesday stands out. That'll separate the leisuremen from the employed. — mooms : expert (@Danny_McMoomins) June 8, 2026

While all the other parents are working and saving up money to put their kids through school, I’ll be watching Iran vs New Zealand at 2am on a Tuesday. I can’t miss a single minute of action even if it costs me my health and leads to the destitution of my family. They’ll thank me after I’m gone; all the regular homeless people have newspaper, but look what my son Harry has, a completed World Cup 2026 wallchart.

TYRA BANKS’ HOMEMADE MODELLAND SONG

so my best friend sent me this song that Tyra Banks made herself for a dystopian young adult book she wrote over a decade ago and i'm being so serious i think she officially made the worst song of all time pic.twitter.com/pcMOUTu4h7 — kit 🍋 (@sourkrowt) June 7, 2026

Do you really have any right to call yourself a hipster if you weren’t listening to Tyra Banks’ homemade Modelland song in 2011?

JIMI HENDRIX WAY

It's official… This morning New York City officially and permanently co-named West 8th Street as Jimi Hendrix Way. 💜 The new street sign unveiled today at the corner of 6th Avenue and West 8th Street is just down the street from Jimi Hendrix's landmark Electric Lady Studios… pic.twitter.com/DzYU1BLtDh — Jimi Hendrix (@JimiHendrix) June 10, 2026

When you go down this street, you have to take so much acid that the next time you look in the mirror you’ll be convinced that you’re made of felt. That, my friend, is the Jimi Hendrix Way.

BEING BEAUTIFULLY DISTINCT

Clav, whether meaning to or not, has entered a second era of showing us that the qualities that we think make us busted are often actually what make us beautifully distinct. Without them, we’re just bland. https://t.co/1vS5htNIH6 — Mike Lasater 🇻🇦 (@mikelasater) June 11, 2026

I’d better cancel that operation to get my third nipple removed. No, even better, I’m going to find a doctor who’s prepared to surgically graft it onto my face like Marilyn Monroe’s beauty spot. I guess she really did forecast our current cultural moment when she said: “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”



LOVERS XXX

When The Guardian praises Allie Rowbottom’s new LA porn novel Lovers XXX for its Lana Del Rey lyricism, I assume they’re talking about being young and beautiful and having a lust for life rather than deep-sea fishing for sharks in the Pacific, but this book is full of twists it might even provide a bit more information about that mysterious tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

FEARING FOR YOUR LIFE AT A DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN SHOW

I went to approximately one million hardcore shows, I was there when Chris from PG99 smashed his head on the skate ramp, only 2 or 3 bands actually scared the living shit out of me live and one of them was DEP. https://t.co/jvpRfgntE3 — ged (@mgeddesgengras) June 8, 2026

When you read stories of the kaleidoscopic violence and ritual destruction that was entirely de rigueur for old Dillinger Escape Plan shows, it’s hard not to feel like that guy who got his banana suit ripped off by End It fans was lucky not to have his living human skin peeled from the bone and used as a rudimentary flesh canoe for sailing over the heads of the audience.

DEADY GOT FINGERED

“Deadmau5 would you like some sausage? / Deadmau5 would you like some sausage?”

SLATED

TRIBUTE DRONES

I don't know why opening a beautiful cathedral that took 100 years to build by doing a drone show of is architect soyfacing at it is so unbearably funny to me, but it is, sorry https://t.co/ZtXydRo6bc — ཊལབསརངཧ (@David_Rudnick) June 10, 2026

What happens to the tribute drones once they’ve finished paying their respects to the beloved dead? Are the Antoni Gaudí drones playing cards with the Captain Tom drones in some purgatorial warehouse right now? Or have they been reassigned to the mechanised death machine? Right now, Gaudí’s beard could be vaporizing a battalion of Houthi pirates while Captain Tom’s famous zimmer frame carries out a suicide strike on a Russian oil refinery.

PILATES GREMLINS

It doesn’t matter if you workout in an “ancient football shirt, random running shorts and a pair of socks that may not even be yours,” I don’t want to hear you claiming to be a “pilates gremlin” unless you’re an actual naked reptilian monster with bat-like ears and an appetite for destruction. Honestly, some of you have never eaten after midnight and it shows.

RIPPING A BONG WITH THE LUCK DRAGON

I ended up at an afters with Falcor once and I’m sorry to say he was absolutely insufferable. Kept telling this absolutely tedious, drawn out anecdote… It truly was a neverending story.

FLUORESCENT HEAD

Fighting my life not to send this to the one bald man I know pic.twitter.com/hoaDuhcs3A — nuna (@nunaambon) June 9, 2026

The one bald man you know might not see this video of some dude turning his scalp into a Grateful Dead album cover, but any acid casualties on the other side of your algorithm will be so badly triggered that they’ll be shaving their heads right now to stop the government reading their brains through the hair follicles.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLE CASKETS

First look at the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ themed funeral caskets. pic.twitter.com/7QVtwJFMmq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 10, 2026

I need Bryan Johnson to sort it so that rather than being buried in one of these when I die, they can take my brain and stick it inside a giant android body so I never have to log off.

“GEMINI SEASON”

GEMINI SEASON

Directed by Bianca Censori

Out Now pic.twitter.com/JKreaXTID5 — ye (@kanyewest) June 8, 2026

Aphex Twin called, he wants his milk back.

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