Things We Hate and Love Online This Week

Welcome to Rated and Slated, the column that is terminally online so you don’t have to be.
After joking about Andrew Tate’s trip to Russia last week, I’d have felt a little guilty if he was exploded by a Ukrainian drone while dancing to “Rasputin” by Boney M.
However, this week an official account belonging to Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed that they have no plans to blow up either of the Tate brothers, no matter politely you ask them to.
Videos by VICE
I was also pleased to learn that “being a shitty person doesn’t make someone a legitimate military target under international law,” which means I can carry on writing this column with impunity. And you can bet that at the first opportunity, I’ll be “climbing on a tank for internet clout.”
Now, here’s the collateral damage from another week of hybrid social media warfare.
RATED
QUITTING YOUR JOB TO WATCH THE WORLD CUP
While all the other parents are working and saving up money to put their kids through school, I’ll be watching Iran vs New Zealand at 2am on a Tuesday. I can’t miss a single minute of action even if it costs me my health and leads to the destitution of my family. They’ll thank me after I’m gone; all the regular homeless people have newspaper, but look what my son Harry has, a completed World Cup 2026 wallchart.
TYRA BANKS’ HOMEMADE MODELLAND SONG
Do you really have any right to call yourself a hipster if you weren’t listening to Tyra Banks’ homemade Modelland song in 2011?
JIMI HENDRIX WAY
When you go down this street, you have to take so much acid that the next time you look in the mirror you’ll be convinced that you’re made of felt. That, my friend, is the Jimi Hendrix Way.
BEING BEAUTIFULLY DISTINCT
I’d better cancel that operation to get my third nipple removed. No, even better, I’m going to find a doctor who’s prepared to surgically graft it onto my face like Marilyn Monroe’s beauty spot. I guess she really did forecast our current cultural moment when she said: “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”
LOVERS XXX
When The Guardian praises Allie Rowbottom’s new LA porn novel Lovers XXX for its Lana Del Rey lyricism, I assume they’re talking about being young and beautiful and having a lust for life rather than deep-sea fishing for sharks in the Pacific, but this book is full of twists it might even provide a bit more information about that mysterious tunnel under Ocean Blvd.
FEARING FOR YOUR LIFE AT A DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN SHOW
When you read stories of the kaleidoscopic violence and ritual destruction that was entirely de rigueur for old Dillinger Escape Plan shows, it’s hard not to feel like that guy who got his banana suit ripped off by End It fans was lucky not to have his living human skin peeled from the bone and used as a rudimentary flesh canoe for sailing over the heads of the audience.
DEADY GOT FINGERED
“Deadmau5 would you like some sausage? / Deadmau5 would you like some sausage?”
SLATED
TRIBUTE DRONES
What happens to the tribute drones once they’ve finished paying their respects to the beloved dead? Are the Antoni Gaudí drones playing cards with the Captain Tom drones in some purgatorial warehouse right now? Or have they been reassigned to the mechanised death machine? Right now, Gaudí’s beard could be vaporizing a battalion of Houthi pirates while Captain Tom’s famous zimmer frame carries out a suicide strike on a Russian oil refinery.
PILATES GREMLINS
It doesn’t matter if you workout in an “ancient football shirt, random running shorts and a pair of socks that may not even be yours,” I don’t want to hear you claiming to be a “pilates gremlin” unless you’re an actual naked reptilian monster with bat-like ears and an appetite for destruction. Honestly, some of you have never eaten after midnight and it shows.
RIPPING A BONG WITH THE LUCK DRAGON
I ended up at an afters with Falcor once and I’m sorry to say he was absolutely insufferable. Kept telling this absolutely tedious, drawn out anecdote… It truly was a neverending story.
FLUORESCENT HEAD
The one bald man you know might not see this video of some dude turning his scalp into a Grateful Dead album cover, but any acid casualties on the other side of your algorithm will be so badly triggered that they’ll be shaving their heads right now to stop the government reading their brains through the hair follicles.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLE CASKETS
I need Bryan Johnson to sort it so that rather than being buried in one of these when I die, they can take my brain and stick it inside a giant android body so I never have to log off.
“GEMINI SEASON”
Aphex Twin called, he wants his milk back.
Follow Adam on Instagram @yungtolstoi