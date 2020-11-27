All the New Korean Shows and Movies Dropping on Netflix Soon

Whether you’re a longtime K-drama lover or just got into Korean shows and movies during the pandemic, you’re probably already looking for your next good watch. Start-Up, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and Private Lives have or are about to wrap-up, you watched #Alive for Halloween, and you’ve seen most of the classics. Now what do you do?

The good news is, more content from South Korea is about to drop on Netflix soon. There’s The Call, a horror movie led by Park Shin-hye; the romantic comedy Lovestruck in the City starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won; and the sci-fi action flick Space Sweepers with Song Joong-ki, just to name a few. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and it looks like those staying home for the holidays will at least have a lot to binge.

The Call

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Director: Lee Chung-hyun

Cast: Park Shin-hye, Jun Jong-seo

This film centers on Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye), who finds a mysterious decade-old cordless phone in her childhood bedroom’s closet while visiting her sick and estranged mother. The phone suddenly rings and when she picks up, Seo-yeon hears the voice of a woman named Young-sook (Jun Jong-seo). She later learns that the woman was calling from the same house, but living in the past, 20 years ago.

The Call premieres on Friday, Nov. 27

The Uncanny Counter

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Director: You Sun-dong

Cast: Jo Byeong-gyu, Yu Jun-sang, Do Ha-na

Based on a webtoon, The Uncanny Counter is a show that follows a group of three superheroes, So Mun (Jo Byeong-gyu), Ga Mo-tak (Yu Jun-sang), and Do Ha-na (Kim Se-jeong), known as “Counters.” When they’re not hunting down evil spirits, they work in a noodle shop. These evil spirits come to earth from the afterlife, seeking immortality. Each of the Counters have their own special abilities, such as super strength, psychometry, and healing.

The Uncanny Counter premieres on Nov. 28.

Lovestruck in the City

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Director: Park Shin-woo

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Kim Ji-won

The series Lovestruck in the City tells the story of young adults chasing after romance and happiness while struggling to get by in their busy lives. Park Jae-won (Ji Chang-wook) is a passionate architect who can’t seem to forget an old love. Enter Lee Eun-o (Kim Ji-won), a freelance marketer who decided to reinvent herself, taking on the made-up identity of a spontaneous and free-spirited Yun Seon-a. She meets Jae-won, but as Yun Seon-a, and ends up falling for him.

Lovestruck in the City premieres on Dec 8.

Run On

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Director: Lee Jae-hun

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Shin Sae-kyeong, Choi Soo-young, Kang Tae-oh

Run On is a romantic K-drama about people from different backgrounds who struggle to communicate, even when speaking the same language.

Ki Seon-gyeom (Yim Si-wan) is a sprinter on the national team. He has never looked back, both literally — when running races — and figuratively. That’s until his life is turned upside down, forcing him to retire. He eventually meets Oh Mi-Joo (Shin Sae-kyeong), a translator for film subtitles.

Seo Dan-ah (Choi Soo-young), is the CEO of a sports agency and the only true heir of the Seomyoung Group. But because she’s a woman, she is denied the chance to claim ownership of the company. Seo Dan-ah is determined to take back what’s rightfully hers. Lee Yeong-hwa (Kang Tae-oh) then appears in her life, a popular art student with a passion for movies and croquis drawings.

Run On premieres on Dec. 16

Sweet Home

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Director: Lee Eung-bok

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Lee Do-hyun

Sweet Home is a thriller adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name. The series is set in a world where people become monsters that reflect their internal desires. After moving into a new apartment, introverted high school student Cha Hyeon-su (Song Kang) encounters a series of life-changing events that forces him to go out into the world to save others.

Sweet Home premieres on Dec. 18.

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Director: Kim Dong-kyu

Cast: Cha In-pyo

Mr. Cha (Cha In-pyo) misses his glory days of being a superstar actor in the 90s and is hoping for a big comeback. This proves to be nearly impossible when the building he’s in collapses and he gets buried in rubble, ruining his good looks. Will he ever make it big again? And in case it isn’t clear, this movie is a comedy.

What Happened to Mr. Cha premieres on Jan. 1, 2021.

Space Sweepers

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Director: Jo Sung-hee

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu, Yoo Hai-jin

The year is 2092. Earth is not looking so good and the planet will soon be deemed uninhabitable. While the privileged upper class enjoy the comforts of their homes built in space, the rest of the human race is left to rot on planet earth.

This sci-fi action film follows the story of a crew on board Spaceship Victory. Their job? Salvaging space debris. The crew consists of their genius space pilot, Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki); a mysterious ex-space pirate, Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri); an ex-con spaceship engineer, Tiger Park (Jin Sun-kyu); and military robot, Bubs (Yoo Hai-jin).

After finding a 7-year-old girl inside a crashed space shuttle, the crew discovers that she’s a humanlike robot wanted by space guards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dp8a1DmAdAU

Space Sweepers premieres in the first quarter of 2021.

*Premiere dates and selection may vary depending on the region.