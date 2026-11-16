New Order Legend Says He’ll Never Forgive Former Bandmates, Names $200 Million Price for Reunion

On November 14, 2026, Joy Division and New Order were jointly honored with their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Bassist Peter Hook was the sole representative for both bands at the ceremony. However, Deftones, CVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, and Trent Reznor did the honors of inducting the two bands.

While taking questions at the event, per reports from Consequence, Hook addressed the schism between himself and his New Order bandmates. Fans and music critics alike have often speculated on a New Order reunion, hoping for more from the iconic band. But bad blood between Hook and frontman Bernard Sumner has caused a seemingly irreparable rift.

Videos by VICE

When asked why he won’t reunite with his former bandmates, Hook replied, “Because of what they did to me and my family, I’ll never forgive them, simple as that.”

Hook left New Order in 2007, when creative tensions with Sumner reached an unbearable level. He and Sumner originally formed Joy Division in 1976. Ian Curtis joined as vocalist shortly after and Stephen Morris as drummer a year later. When Curtis died by suicide in 1980, the remaining members of Joy Division formed New Order and became a staple band in the dance scene.

Peter Hook Names Hefty Price for New Order Reunion

Childhood friends Peter Hook and Bernard Sumner became embroiled in a vicious legal battle after Hook left New Order. During an XFM interview in 2007, Hook said that he and Sumner were no longer working together. Rumors flew that New Order had disbanded completely, although a statement from an allegedly close source denied the breakup. Still, New Order effectively went on hiatus until 2011.

The legal issues began in 2015, when Hook sued Sumner, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert over a royalties dispute. In four years, Hook had only received “1.25 percent of the band’s royalties and other income”. A separate company set up by the three former bandmates generated nearly £7.8 million ($10.3 million) in those four years.

In 2017, both parties came to a final settlement. But there is no love lost between Hook and Sumner, as far as Peter Hook made it seem at the ceremony. “Unless the offer is $200 million, then I’ll do what Oasis did,” he told reporters with a laugh.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Hook gave a short speech sharing his gratitude for the honor. He didn’t mention any of his former bandmates, but instead highlighted the fans who have given Joy Division and New Order their legacy.

“I’m on my own, but I’m not alone,” Hook told the audience at the Rock Hall induction ceremony. “I want to thank the fans for all their wonderful and priceless efforts in making this happen and putting me here tonight. This award is for them.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF