Rock band Twisted Teens are grappling with an ugly set of allegations being posted around their hometown in New Orleans. An Instagram post circulating online, anonymous flyers have been posted around the city accusing lead singer Caspian Hollywell of abuse. Moreover, the dizzying set of allegations calls him a “r*pe defender” and “nepo baby” lying about his image.

“F**K TWISTED TEENS!” the flyer started. “Caspian is an abuser, r*pist defender, entitled nepo baby cosplaying as a blue collar new orleans punk. He grew up in Marin, California. His parents are multi-millionaires. Mommy and Daddy bought his house in the lower ninth. He has never had to work a day in his life. He is a thief and a fraud.”

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Then, the flyer alleged that Caspian Hollywell covered up a r*pe that occurred to his close friend. Consequently, it stressed the need for publications and singer Kurt Vile to disavow any connection they have to him.

“Caspian covered it up, housed her abuser, ostracized and alienated her, told everyone she was crazy and a liar, and terrorized her for years. She lives with PTSD to this day,” the flyer continued.

Caspian Hollywell is Grappling With Ugly Abuse Allegations from Anonymous Flyer

“This is just one example. There is much much more. This is a call to action!! If you support women, care about your community or music scene – publicly shame subpop, pitchfork, kurt vile, and anyone else who gives this disgusting man a platform!”

Now, in an Instagram story captured by Stereogum, Caspian Hollywell claimed he doesn’t even know the person posting the flyers. Additionally, he couldn’t wrap his head around where such allegations could’ve even come from.

“The extreme events the flyers refer to is not something I recognize and seems to be coming from someone who is a total stranger. I’ve spent the last couple of days frantically combing through my past to try and figure out if there’s any truth at all to what’s being referenced here. I’ve been close to people that were creating problems and tried to give them the benefit of the doubt if they were participating in accountability. In a couple of instances, decades ago, I discovered that this participation was not sincere, and I left the friendship. i’ve never knowingly defended anything like what’s on that flyer,” Caspian Hollywell stressed.

“I have tried my whole life to help people around me to be safer, and to check myself and my own behavior. I hope everyone from my past understands that if i’ve wronged them in any way i am available to hear that. The people around me do not consider me a danger to them. I don’t know why someone would make something like that about me, and neither do any of the people in my life,” he added.

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