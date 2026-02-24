New Overwatch Game Announced by Blizzard

BlizzCon is still many months away, but Blizzard is announcing a new game this week, anyway. The team just unveiled a first sneak peek at a brand new project called Overwatch Rush.

Overwatch gets mobile spin-off

The Overwatch brand is having a big 2026. After competing with Marvel Rivals for players throughout 2025 and implementing some major updates, Overwatch 2 officially rebranded to just Overwatch. Now that the mainline game has already made some big news this year, the team is ready to reveal a brand new spin-off title.

Overwatch Rush is a new top-down Hero shooter designed specifically for mobile set within the Overwatch universe. The new title is in early development, but it is currently preparing to begin a testing period in select countries and regions.

Although the specific countries for the first testing period haven’t been named, Blizzard’s previous mobile rollouts (like Diablo Immortal) suggest that Australia, Canada, and the Philippines could be the first regions to gain access to Overwatch Rush.

From the looks of the first gameplay trailer, the title will present Overwatch-style matches with a familiar cast of heroes, but optimized for mobile devices with a top-down perspective. The game will also likely feature shorter matches and slightly simplified hero kits to keep things moving quickly for the mobile audience.

“While there remains a lot of work to do, we’re eager to see how players enjoy what we’ve built so far, and to hear from them on what we should focus on in the coming phases of development.”

The new mobile title is an entirely new game – not a port. Blizzard explained that the project is being developed by a dedicated team, separate from Overwatch’s Team 4. Team 4 “remains fully focused on Overwatch, which will continue to bring exciting and fresh new experiences for PC and console players in its recently launched Season 1 and beyond.”

This game announcement likely comes as a major surprise to gamers, but Blizzard says that the company is dedicated to expanding the Overwatch universe and continuing to build on the main game’s success and popularity.

“Our mission is to continue to expand the Overwatch universe by bringing fresh new adventures to players across all platforms. We’ll continue to keep you updated on how things are progressing.”

Check back in the near future for more details about how to sign up for the testing and other updates about the game.

Overwatch Rush will launch on mobile devices, but does not currently have an official release window to share.