New Podcast ‘My First Hack’ Will Tell Hackers’ Origin Stories

Every pro hacker started somewhere. In this interview series, hackers and security researchers tell their origin stories.

For the first episode, we spoke to former government hacker Emily Crose, who now works for a critical infrastructure security startup. Here’s Emily’s first hack, in her own words.”

“My first hack happened in high school when I was playing around with Back Orifice 2000 or BO2K, the infamous remote access trojan made by the hacking group Cult of The Dead Cow. My first victim was, well, myself. This was an accidental self infection, that’s the technical term” Crose said.

The logo of Back Orifice 2000.

“I infected my own computer with BO2K, and it took me a while to figure out what had happened, but when I did figure it out, I got a chance to learn the software. It’s not a thing that people will talk about certainly, but even professional developers these days just run the wrong thing in the wrong place and, oops, oopsie, doopsie,” she said.

