New Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Leak Has Fans Horrified

A Pokémon Legends Z-A leak claims to have revealed the model for Mega Starmie. However, many players are horrified by the Gen 1 Pokémon’s new PLZA design and are calling it nightmare fuel.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Starmie Leaks Online

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon community was sent into a frenzy when a new leak claimed to have revealed what Mega Starmie will look like in Pokémon Legends Z-A. While the Kanto Pokémon’s Mega Evolution has not been confirmed officially, images of its in-game model reportedly began to appear early online. The leak was first reported by CentroLeaks in an August 31 post on X.

Videos by VICE

If true, it means the Mega Starmie model had actually been leaked way back in April. Starting at the end of 2024, Pokémon Legends Z-A was rocked by a series of leaks. While most were not sure if they were real at first, incredibly, most of the rumors have actually been proven true since then. For example, the PLZA leak revealed Mega Hawlucha and its design months before it was officially revealed on April 28.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

Of course, it should always be stated to take this with a major grain of salt. Until the Pokémon Company itself confirms it, it’s pure speculation. As a lifelong Pokémon fan, I can also say the series has had many fakemon passed off as legitimate “leaks” over the years. Still, Mega Starmie has a lot of credibility behind it, given it’s the same source as the other leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon that have been proven accurate.

Players Hate the New PLZA Mega Starmie Design

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While most Pokémon fans universally loved Mega Hawlucha’s epic design, the same could not be said for Mega Starmie. As soon as the Water-type’s new Pokémon’s Legends Z-A model leaked online, players took to social media to criticize it. Most called its long, bending legs “terrifying.” Others created memes comparing it to that SpongeBob SquarePants episode where Patrick Star wears leather boots. Honestly, I can kind of see it.

“I believe that this, collectively, will be the single design that brings together the ENTIRE Pokémon community to tell Pokémon this mega absolutely is trash,” a user on X wrote. Another user sarcastically exclaimed, “Visions of what a walking Starmie is like in real life. Either you’re on drugs or it’s a Cthulhu-like being entering your mind.” One commenter simply reacted, “That thing is an abomination.”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Now, in all fairness to Mega Starmie, we haven’t seen it in action. Assuming this leak is actually real, maybe it looks better in PLZA? Then again, there is something about its bendy legs that stirs a deep terror in my soul. One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be really interesting when the Pokémon Company eventually reveals it. Based on early Pokémon Legends Z-A trailers, it’s likely that Mega Starmie will belong to Lida.

The Team MZ protagonist is seen using Staryu during the Pokémon Presents gameplay reveal from August.