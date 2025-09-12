New Pokémon Legends Z-A Trailer Reveals Sinnoh Underground Feature

The final Pokémon Legends Z-A trailer just revealed that the game has a Sinnoh Underground feature. The PLZA launch preview showed off an explorable catacomb level that sits beneath Lumiose City.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Underground Catacombs Level Revealed

Following the September Nintendo Direct, Game Freak released the final launch trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A. While the clip shows never-before-seen story cutscenes, it also revealed a new feature that is similar to the Sinnoh Underground level in the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games.

In the opening seconds of the trailer, we see footage of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Catacombs map. In the footage, we can see wild Pokémon such as Klefki, Noibat, and Inkay roaming around the underworld. This, of course, confirms that the catacombs will be an explorable area where we can catch Pokémon.

With the recent reveal of Mega Malamar, players now know where to go if they want to catch its first evolution, Inkay. It’s unclear if we can access the catacombs at the start of the game, or if it’s only a place we can explore during the daytime.

However, it’s very reminiscent of the Sinnoh Underground map in the Sinnoh region. Hopefully, we will also have some neat mini-games and mechanics in the underground PLZA level.

PLZA Kalos Starter Mega Evolutions Also Revealed

The catacombs weren’t the only new thing revealed in the final PLZA trailer. We also got our first look at the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions for Greninja, Chesnaught, and Delphox. They are about as cool as you would expect, with Greninja riding upside down on a water Shuriken. My personal favorite is Delphox, who now flies on top of three fire-brooms.

Interestingly, the Kalos Mega Starters also proved that the major PLZA leaks were real all along. Back in 2024, Pokémon Legends Z-A suffered a handful of leaked content making its way online. Over the last seven months, there have been supposed leaked designs of all the new Mega Evolutions in the game. Well, the final PLZA trailer basically confirmed that they were all real.

This means we pretty much have an idea of how all Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions look. While official in-game images of the formes have not been leaked, artists have done fan art renditions, which I have embedded above.

As you can see, the Greninja, Chesnaught, and Delphox designs were all accurate. Mega Malamar and Mega Victreebel were also leaked far in advance before their official trailers.