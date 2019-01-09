New Poll Indicates Aotearoa’s 2020 Cannabis Referendum Will Pass No Sweat

A new poll by Horizon Research shows a clear majority of Kiwis would vote in favour of legalising recreational cannabis. Nearly 1000 people took part in the independent survey that was commissioned by Helius Therapeutics, the country’s largest licensed medicinal cannabis company.



The poll revealed that 60 percent of adults would vote to support legalising cannabis for personal use, and just 24 percent would vote against. Sixteen percent had no opinion or were yet to make up their minds. Ten percent of respondents said they used cannabis daily, with 55 percent reporting they had used marijuana in the past.

The survey also revealed how New Zealanders’ political affiliations influence how they plan to vote. Green Party supporters are the most enthusiastic, with 85 percent in support of reform and 14 against. On the other hand, National supporters are the most resistant to the change, with only 33 percent voting in favour and 48 against. Supporters of smaller parties ACT and New Zealand First were on the fence, with 49 and 56 percent voting yes, respectively. Labour supporters, however, were more supportive of reform, with 63 voting in favour and 17 against.

Interestingly, more people between the ages of 25-34 were in favour of reform than those aged between 18-24 – 75 percent versus 68. But no surprise that as we make our way to the other end of the scale, the number of ‘yes’ voters dwindles. Only 30 percent of 65-74 year olds would vote in favour of legalising cannabis for personal use, but 37 percent of people 75 years and older would vote in support of reform.



The poll has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.