An Album of Unreleased Prince Demos is On the Way

You can expect a new Prince album just in time for the summer. The singer’s estate has announced Originals, a 15-track compilation of unreleased demos from the 80s. In the three years since his death, unreleased demos have comforted fans with posthumous releases like including last year’s Piano and a Microphone 1983, which included a demo of “Why the Butterflies.” The album includes the reference tracks to Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life,” Kenny Rogers’s “You’re My Love,” along with songs Prince penned for Apollonia 6 and others. Fourteen of the songs have never been heard before and are curated by Troy Carter and Jay-Z on behalf of Prince’s estate. As reported by Variety, Originals will be streaming on TIDAL for two weeks beginning on June 7, Prince’s birthday. “In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound.” Physical copies of Originals will be available on June 21, followed by a vinyl release on July 19.

Prince’s memoir, The Beautiful Ones, will also be available on October 29.

Videos by VICE

Originals Tracklist



1. “Sex Shooter”

2. “Jungle Love”

3. “Manic Monday”

4. “Noon Rendezvous”

5. “Make-Up”

6. “100 MPH”

7. “You’re My Love”

8. “Holly Rock”

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip”

10. “The Glamorous Life”

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too”

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done”

13. “Dear Michaelangelo”

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?”

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.