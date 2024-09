You’d be remiss to think that Pusha T was done doing cool shit after the release of his newest record Darkest Before Dawn. Today, the G.O.O.D. Music president released his new video for “M.F.T.R.” featuring The-Dream. The video follows Pusha going to confession, and riding around the city in a big ass car. Also, be sure to check out The-Dream’s brand new album of Sam Cooke covers right here.