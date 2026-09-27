New Report Suggests Kurt Cobain’s Death Was Actually a Homicide the Entire Time

The tragedy of Kurt Cobain has been well-documented at this point. His death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted shotgun wound at his home in Seattle. He left behind a tragic suicide note addressed to his imaginary friend Boddah and told his wife, Courtney Love, that he loved her. Moreover, his addiction to drugs and the pain he endured were also well-documented.

For years, though, countless fans believed conspiracy theories that the Nirvana frontman was actually murdered. The FBI even released files based on their suspicions raised around the death. Now, over 30 years later, a new investigation suggests even more mixed information around the death of Kurt Cobain.

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In a new report from the Daily Mail, a private team of forensic scientists dug further into the autopsy and crime scene of Cobain’s death. One member of the team, Brian Burnett, specializes in cases revolving around overdoses and gunshot trauma. Researcher Michelle Wilkins recalled Burnett telling her, “This is a homicide. We’ve got to do something about this.”

In their research, they found that the final verdict of suicide registered inconsistently with an ordinary gunshot. Ultimately, they argued that someone may have forced a heroin overdose on Cobain before shooting him in the head, placing the gun in his arms, and forging a suicide note.

New Investigation Suggests That Kurt Cobain Was Actually Murdered

“There are things in the autopsy that go, well, wait, this person didn’t die very quickly of a gunshot blast,” Wilkins argued. “The necrosis of the brain and liver happens in an overdose. It doesn’t happen in a shotgun death.”

Then, Michelle Wilkins detailed aspects of the autopsy that made the entire tragedy seem purposefully orchestrated. “To me, it looks like someone staged a movie and wanted you to be absolutely certain this was a suicide. The receipt for the gun is in his pocket, the receipt for the shells is in his pocket. The shells are lined up at his feet,” she detailed.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office told the outlet that they’re not batting an eye at the recent findings. While they said they’re not against opening the investigation again, they don’t believe the new information is worth digging into any further.

“Our office is always open to revisiting its conclusions if new evidence comes to light,” they said. “But we’ve seen nothing to date that would warrant the re-opening of this case and our previous determination of death.”

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)