New Report Suggests Ubisoft is Preparing a Watch Dogs Comeback for 2027

Almost six years exactly after its original release, new rumors suggest that Ubisoft is preparing to resurrect the Watch Dogs franchise with a new edition of the franchise’s latest entry.

Watch Dogs: Legion Director’s Cut Rumor Details

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Watch Dogs: Legion launched in 2020 and took the franchise is a new direction by shifting from the single narrative point of view of the first two games to a very different experience that allowed players to jump between different inhabitants of the city.

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The game launched to mixed reviews from critics and gamers alike and the franchise seemed to have stalled since then. No further sequels have been announced and Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed any concrete projects in the works for the Watch Dogs franchise.

That said, a new rumors from Insider Gaming (which has also been supported by IGN’s sources) suggests that the franchise is preparing to return with a revamped Watch Dogs: Legion Director’s Cut version.

According to the original report from Insider Gaming, the new version of Legion is aiming to launch in the first half of 2027.

For those who don’t recall the original release, Watch Dogs Legion offered players the chance to:

Build a resistance made from anyone in the world to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall.

Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations.

Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak.

Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities.

Team up with your friends as you complete co-op missions and unique game modes.

Upgrade to the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition for access to the season pass and more!

If the rumors end up being true, it will be very interesting to see how much of an appetite there is for more Watch Dogs from the gaming community. The level of success of this rumored project could help Ubisoft decide whether the company should invest in future Watch Dogs projects, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Watch Dogs and Ubisoft news and updates.

At this point, Watch Dogs: Legion Director’s Cut has not been officially confirmed and has no estimated release window.