New Report Teases Elder Scrolls VI Name and Reveal Window

The Elder Scrolls 6 was originally announced way back in the summer of 2018 and according to a new report gamers may finally be about to learn some new details about the upcoming RPG.

Report Suggests The Elder Scrolls 6 is Titled Sentinel

Screenshot: Bethesda

Earlier this week, multiple reports suggested that Microsoft was offering exit packages to select employees and preparing to do some additional downsizing. After all of the layoffs that have hit various teams across Xbox since Asha Sharma took over, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this set off some alarms in the gaming industry.

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In an extensive report about the Microsoft exit offers on The Verge, Tom Warren shared some new details about Bethesda’s upcoming project.

According to Warren’s report, “Sources familiar with Bethesda’s plans tell me that the Xbox-owned publisher is about to announce that the next Elder Scrolls game will officially be called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. The announcement could come as soon as next month, during a period that will mark 15 years since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released.”

Sentinel was one of the rumors that has been floating around the internet in recent months, but this is still far from an official confirmation. If Warren’s sources are correct, then it sounds like an official announcement could potentially arrive before the end of the calendar year.

The report goes on to dig into some more unconfirmed details including the following: “I understand that Sentinel will be set in Hammerfell, a province in the Elder Scrolls universe that’s appeared in The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and The Elder Scrolls Online. Sentinel will be the first game about the history of the Elder Scrolls, and help uncover the secrets of these mysterious ancient artifacts.”

It’s no secret that leadership is pushing its remaining teams to put out more frequent installments for popular franchises. That definitely includes Elder Scrolls and the delivery and reception of the upcoming long-awaited sequel will likely help determine whether the remaining team at Bethesda are safe or whether that studio could be on the chopping block in the future. Considering some of the layoffs and cuts that have already happened, it doesn’t seem like any studio, regardless of pedigree, is fully safe.

It should be very interesting to see whether a full Elder Scrolls 6 reveal arrives in December. It seems big enough to warrant its own Xbox Showcase, but there’s always the chance it could happen at an event like The Game Awards, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Elder Scrolls, Bethesda, and Microsoft news and updates.

The Elder Scrolls VI is currently in development, but does not have a final title or release window confirmed.