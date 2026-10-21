New Report Teases Xbox Handheld and Project Helix Release Windows

Xbox isn’t ready to officially unveil release plans for its next generation of hardware yet, but a new report claims to have some insider information on two big releases.

REport Claims Xbox Handheld Arriving in 2027, Project Helix in 2028

Screenshot: Microsoft

Asha Sharma has been leading things at Xbox since February 2026 and Fortune recently checked in with the CEO for a deep dive into her first eight months and a tease at what is in store for the future.

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Sharma has made a lot of changes at Xbox already and has implemented sweeping reorganizations and layoffs that drastically changes the Xbox Game Studios composition. In addition to totally changing the software development strategy, Sharma is also planning the rollout of the next generation of Xbox hardware.

According to the Fortune report, Sharma also plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028.

Although Sharma has teased that the next generation of Xbox will be a family of devices, not just one high-powered console, this seems to be the first report that sounds confident there will be a new Xbox handheld arriving by the 2027 holiday season.

Additionally, if the handheld and Project Helix are both part of the next-generation family, it would be unique to see them releasing at different times, one in 2027 and the other in 2028. It seems logical that the power level of the handheld would be less impressive than the high-end Project Helix, but consumers will definitely need to know more about the price difference between the two devices before they decide which part of the next-generation of Xbox is the right fit for them.

The report did not include a direct quote from Sharma about the device and no reveal trailer or announcement has arrived yet. It should be very interesting to see if some more official announcement arrives in the near future or if Xbox decides to wait until early summer 2027 to announce new hardware around Summer Game Fest season.

Be sure to check back for lots more Xbox and Project Helix news and updates in the near future.

At this time, Project Helix does not have an confirmed release window.