New Resident Evil Requiem Leak Could Mean Bad News for Grace Ashcroft Fans

A new leak claims that Resident Evil Requiem will actually have two protagonists. According to the insider, Capcom is getting ready to reveal a popular RE4 character as the second playable hero in RE9.

Resident Evil Requiem Leak Claims Leon Kennedy Will Be Revealed as Protagonist Soon

Screenshot: Capcom

If you thought Grace Ashcroft was the main protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem, you might be disappointed. According to a new leak, the game will actually have two playable characters you switch between. This latest update comes from infamous Capcom insider Dusk Golem. According to the leaker, Resident Evil Requiem will bring back Leon Kennedy to the game.

While this is an unconfirmed rumor, Dusk Golem has a long track record of accurate Resident Evil leaks. In fact, he leaked RE9 being announced at Summer Games Fest weeks before the conference.

This also isn’t the first time the insider has leaked that Leon Kennedy would be in Resident Evil Requiem, as he’s been saying it for months now. However, Dusk Golem now claims that Capcom will finally reveal the RE4 protagonist “very soon.”

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1, Dusk Golem

“I’ve been hearing multiple times in the grapevine that Leon’s being revealed next week. I don’t know Capcom’s marketing plans from direct sources, so I can’t confirm. But it’s LOUD behind the scenes right now.”

If true, it’s interesting why Capcom has chosen to hide Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil Requiem marketing for so long. However, some Grace Ashcroft fans might not be too thrilled with the new protagonist having to share the spotlight with the older RE4 hero.

Some Players Wanted RE9 to Only Have Grace Ashcroft as a Solo Protagonist

Screenshot: Capcom

Did you know that some Resident Evil fans don’t actually like Leon Kennedy? Yeah, this was news to me as well. But apparently, some players are sick of the RE4 character being so heavily featured in the series.

So, of course, if this latest rumor is true, there are going to be some fans not too thrilled with his return. There are also some RE players who were looking forward to Resident Evil Requiem having a brand-new protagonist.

For example, over on the residentevil subreddit, a popular thread praised Requiem for having a solo protagonist. “I love that RE9 features a solo female lead protagonist. This is something that we haven’t seen in the main series since 1999 (Resident Evil 3)!”

Another fan exclaimed, “I am really excited about this character. She already feels incredibly relatable.” One commenter excitedly replied, “I love how grounded she is. I missed having a clumsy mess for a new character, so it’s refreshing to see a normal person thrown into a nightmare.”

Screenshot: Capcom

So to say that fans are excited for Grace Ashcroft as the main character of Resident Evil Requiem is an understatement. However, if the leaks prove to be true, then she might not be the only character you play in RE9.

For what it’s worth, Dusk Golem has also said this will be the end of Leon Kennedy’s story. It’s also rumored that Grace Ashcroft will continue to be in the series in future titles. Depending on which side you fall on, though, this latest RE9 leak could be seen as a disappointing update for the new protagonist.