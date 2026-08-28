New Retro Collection Brings Three SNES Classics To Modern Consoles and PC

After a wildly successful Kickstarter, Red Art Games is officially bringing three SNES games to modern consoles and PC this October.

Joe & Mac Retro Collection Pre-Orders Are Now Available

Play video

Decades after their original launch during the SNES era, Joe & Mac are making their way to modern gaming hardware this fall in the Joe & Mac Retro Collection. The new collection is aiming for a digital release across consoles and PC on October 29th, 2026.

Videos by VICE

Retro gaming fans who missed the original Kickstarter last year can luckily still get in on the fun. Shoppers can currently check out the pre-order options at the Red Art Games website and see which physical products are still available.

The Rock Edition is a special Collector’s Edition that comes in a retro-inspired box and is packed full of additional physical goodness.

Here is everything included in the Rock Edition:

The game with a reverse cover in the Rock Edition box

A beautiful booklet

A double-sided poster

A pack of Prehistoric badges, like in the olden times

An acrylic stand featuring our heroes

And, only on our website, a fun sticker sheet!

Key features of the standard version of the new collection include:

Joe & Mac Caveman Ninja: The original arcade hit that started it all. Rescue the village’s women from a gang of Neanderthals and face off against deadly dinos.

The original arcade hit that started it all. Rescue the village’s women from a gang of Neanderthals and face off against deadly dinos. Congo’s Caper: A wacky spin-off full of high-flying action, mischievous monkeys and even more prehistoric madness

A wacky spin-off full of high-flying action, mischievous monkeys and even more prehistoric madness Joe & Mac Lost in the Tropics: A tropical sequel where our heroes get new weapons, face new enemies and must defend the Tiki Village

A tropical sequel where our heroes get new weapons, face new enemies and must defend the Tiki Village “Boss Rush” mode: A new game mode exclusive to the Collection: prepare yourself to face bosses from each of the three games in the compilation one after the other, and challenge yourself to defeat them all the fastest you can!

A new game mode exclusive to the Collection: prepare yourself to face bosses from each of the three games in the compilation one after the other, and challenge yourself to defeat them all the fastest you can! Local Two-player Co-op: Each player manages their own health, competing for meat and helping each other amidst the chaos

Similar to other recent retro releases, the upcoming collection will add a handful of modern conveniences and quality of life improvements.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Joe & Mac Retro Collection comes to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam digitally on October 29th, 2026. Physical options for Switch and PS5 are scheduled to launch in early 2027 for Kickstarter backers and Red Art Games’ website pre-orders.