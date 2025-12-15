New Rumored Alien Game Will Blend Single-Player Survival Horror with Intense Stealth and Resource Management

A new leak suggests that the next Alien franchise video game is only two years away and is aiming to deliver an experience that feels like Shadow of the Tomb Raider with Xenomorphs.

single-player arcade survival horror in the world of alien

Screenshot: Survios

According to Insider Gaming, the new Alien title sets players up to evade a mix of Xenomorphs and spec ops units as they try to survive aboard a decaying space station. The sources described the game as currently feeling like “Shadow of Tomb Raider with Xenomorphs.”

The game will feature a mix of combat, platforming, and puzzles. Players would need to master stealth skills, resource management, and problem-solving to survive encounters and advance through the game by repairing machinery and cracking codes.

The source also claims that developers are programming the enemies to adapt to player behavior and react to whatever tactic is being used. This approach could help make the xenomorphs more frightening and intelligent than ever. That strategy may help the game appeal to fans of Alien Isolation.

The leaker added a few details about which characters would be included in the game, as well:

Aubrey – The main character is an engineer who has the ability to use items like grappling hooks and magnetic boots.

Ryuzo – This character uses the space station as his fortress and is likely an antagonist.

Ripley 8 – The leaker didn’t mention how Ripley 8 would be used in the game. They did claim that there’s a desire to get Sigourney Weaver to reprise her role for the game.

What is the new alien game and which studio is making it?

Screenshot: Survios

The rumored game does not have an official title at the moment. According to the source, it has been in development since 2020 and has operated under multiple codenames, including Marathon.

The same source claims that the project has switched developers multiple times, but is currently being developed by Eidos Montreal. Eidos Montreal most recently put out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Shadow of the Tomb Raider before that. The developer is also supporting Playground Games with work on the upcoming Fable.

If the rumor does turn out to be true, it does seem like Eidos Montreal’s experience is well suited for this type of project. Action-adventure titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the stealth-focused Deus Ex series both feel like they could influence this approach to the Alien franchise.

According to the source, the currently untitled Alien game is in active development and aiming for a 2028 release for all major platforms.