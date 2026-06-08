New Rumors Suggests Fan-Favorite 2003 Game Is Finally Getting a Remake

Although it didn’t make an appearance at any of the Summer Game Fest or related showcases, a new rumor suggests that a frequently-requested remake of a 2003 hit game could be in the works.

The Simpsons: Hit and RUn Remake Rumors

Rumors that a remake or remaster of The Simpsons: Hit and Run is in the works tend to pop up every few months and some nostalgic gamers had the title on their list of hopes for the recent Summer Game Fest showcase. The showcases have all come and gone (aside from an upcoming Nintendo Direct) and The Simpson: Hit and Run did not make a surprise appearance.

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That said, after the events, a new rumor began circulating that hints there could still be hope for the project. VGC’s Jordan Middler discussed upcoming Activision projects during the most recent episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast and said that, “I think Activision’s next step, and they’re doing this with one very significant one, is to try and bring back some more of that licensed stuff, like make new versions of those licensed games. The one that everyone is absolutely desperate for is happening.”

Middler is a pretty reliable source and an industry insider and, although his hint doesn’t specifically say “The Simpsons: Hit and Run” there were some other hints to suggest that is the project he was referring to.

Later in the episode, he signed off at the end of the podcast by saying that the crew was going to “hit and run” out of there.

This is obviously far from confirmation and there are no concrete sources cited, but it is still an interesting piece of information. Retro gaming fans who hold the original in high regard should take the rumor with a grain of salt, but may still be happy to hear another rumor that gives them a bit of hope.

Although Hit and Run didn’t make an appearance at the recent press conferences, fans of that era of chaotic gaming may also be excited to learn about the upcoming Crazy Taxi revival. The new game, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, is aiming for a 2027 release.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates related to The Simpsons: Hit and Run rumors and other announcements from the latest showcases.

The Simpsons: Hit and Run remake has not been officially confirmed yet and there is not rumored release date for the project.