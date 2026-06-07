New Senua Game and Release Window Revealed at Xbox Game Showcase

Senua is back. In a surprise reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase, a new trailer dropped for a Senua game coming in 2027.

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One of the bigger surprises of the Xbox Games Showcase came with the reveal of Senua. This upcoming new adventure in the Hellblade series sees Senua returning for another intense adventure. The reveal trailer included lots of gameplay and combat revealed.

Videos by VICE

Announcing Senua, a new action-adventure set in the Hellblade universe. Senua, a Celtic warrior, is trapped between life and death in a fractured vision of purgatory. She must fight to reach the afterlife and reunite with those she loved and lost, battling forces that threaten everything she believes in.

Although Senua features a returning protagonist, this game looks pretty different in terms of actual gameplay mechanics from what Hellblade and its sequel were like. Senua is a full-on action-adventure, building on what has made Senua’s journey special so far, but expanding the scope of combat, adding more puzzle-solving, and introducing a freedom of exploration – taking this acclaimed, award-winning series to new heights.

“This is an out-and-out action-adventure game. It’s a bold new step for Senua, as a character, into the action-adventure space. Really, what that means is taking the heart and soul of what Hellblade has meant – in terms of intimate storytelling, high production values and being a journey that’s full of intent – but being additive to that in a way that gives players more agency and a lot more gameplay.

This is really about giving Hellblade fans what they’ve been asking for, while meeting action-adventure players’ expectations – and the way that manifests is in broader gameplay, more combat depth, and an interconnected world.”

In terms of why this game isn’t called Hellblade 3, Ninja Theory Studio Head Dom Matthews explained, “The title of just Senua really reflects that this is something fresh and new and different. It is a different style of game. I think Hellblade I and Hellblade II had an intention that we delivered on – but this is a different intention. I think of it as being additive – we’re taking all of that goodness and adding the types of things that people expect from a premium action-adventure game.”

Be sure to check back soon for more details on Senua and other reveals and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Senua arrives in 2027, available on XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, and included with Game Pass. Play it on both console and PC at no additional cost with XBOX Play Anywhere. Also available on Steam and PlayStation 5.