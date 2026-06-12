New Shooter from Ex-God of War Developer is About Doing Bad Things to Greedy Billionaires

A kinetic new roguelite shooter arrives later this year from an industry veteran developer and it has a unique style and hook.

Gunstoppable Arrives August 5

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Later summer and early fall are going to be full of more video game releases than usual as all of the heavy hitters attempt to arrive well ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6. Although September is going to be incredibly crowded, this indie roguelite shooter is arriving early enough in August that it may avoid getting overshadowed.

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Gunstoppable is an upcoming “boomer shooter” from CAGE Studios, which is co-led by Sony Santa Monica veteran Salaar Kohari. The game is a kinetic, fast-paced roguelite shooter and it releases on August 5.

Kohari explains how his time working on God of War Sony Santa Monica and other projects in his career led him towards the eventual development of Gunstoppable: ““Whether working at Sony Santa Monica or solo-developing my own titles, my career in game development has been hyper-focused on movement mechanics… Gunstoppable is a culmination of everything I’ve learned up to this point, combining hyperfast gameplay with crisp, predictable mobility and a compelling narrative.”

Gunstoppable is pitched as a momentum-fueled Roguelite FPS where speed is damage. Players dual-wield overpowered weapon combos and bend time to obliterate hordes of robots and billionaire bosses.

Players will clash with quirky villains that stand in your way. Rack up kills to bend time and shatter clusters of foes in a single moment. Each run is a new flavor of chaos. Every death makes you stronger.

The game definitely seems to lean into the absurd and allows players to embrace chaos by turning shotguns into flamethrowers, bananas into nukes, and dual-wield other absurd weapon combos.

The game’s plot seems to lean into the eat the rich sentiment as tasks the player character to “turn the tables on the evil CEO who made you into a killing machine.”

The game definitely has a unique style and it will be interesting to see how it the shooting actually feels and what sort of unique power ups and builds can be constructed through each run. There are a lot of roguelites for players to choose from in recent years, so new entries in the genre need to really find a way to stand out with some kind of unique hook or compelling plot to get draw players into their worlds.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on Gunstoppable and other interesting indie game news.

Gunstoppable releases on August 5 for PC via Steam and Xbox consoles.