Photo via Soundcloud

Happy 420 everybody. In honor of this special day, Fetty Wap has put out a new summer breezy track in the form of “Wake Up.” Much like everything Fetty does, this song is light-hearted and bright as he sings in nursery rhyme fashion about getting as high as Wiz Khalifa. Man, to live life young and free. What are you still doing reading this? Play this song outside and be a happy human being.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.