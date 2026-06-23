New Soulslike Beta Gets Off to a Fast Start on Steam

There’s a new Soulslike on the block this year and its open beta is doing big numbers on Steam after it went live following its appearance at Summer Game Fest earlier this month.

Mortal Shell 2 beta sees 500k downloads on steam

screenshot: cold symmetry

Six years after the release of Mortal Shell, developer Cold Symmetry is finally back with its sequel that introduces new playable shells for players to take control of and a larger world to explore. Its initial reveal trailer was brutally bloody, and fans of Souls games have been looking forward to its release hoping it joins the likes of Lies of P and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers as one of the best Soulslikes not developed by FromSoftware.

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Cold Symmetry had a brief appearance at this most recent Summer Game Fest, showing off another small, yet flashy glimpse at Moral Shell 2‘s brutal action. Some fans were disappointed when the 30-second trailer ended without a release date. However, it seems that the open beta announced during the trailer, which became available that same day on Steam, is a big hit so far.

Will the beta come to Xbox and Playstation?

Another huge thank you for helping the Mortal Shell II Beta surpass 500,000 downloads.https://t.co/UQDda5SbYZ#mortalshell pic.twitter.com/kH7o8Npyhp — Mortal Shell II (@MortalShellGame) June 22, 2026

On X, the official Mortal Shell 2 account thanked 500,000 Steam gamers for downloading and trying out its open beta that dropped on June 5. 500K is a huge number for a beta, especially for one that isn’t also available on consoles. The beta provides players with three full hours of gameplay, and all progress made is carried over into the full game when it releases.

Despite its big success so far on Steam, Cold Symmetry hasn’t made any hint that the same beta would come to Xbox or PlayStation gamers. However, the fact that Cold Symmetry seems content with skipping consoles for the beta indicates that Mortal Shell 2 is likely ready for an imminent release, as if a longer wait were in store, there’s a greater chance the beta would’ve also been released on consoles to help hold everyone over. Plus, beta progress carrying over into the full game supports the idea that Mortal Shell 2 is nearly ready to go.

when will mortal shell 2 be released?

Its open beta is pulling in big numbers, which must mean players are really enjoying Mortal Shell 2. Only one big question remains, though: When will the game release? Cold Symmetry is still planning to release it sometime this year, but looking at the flooded months of late August, September, and October, and with Grand Theft Auto 6 set to dominate the spotlight from November 19 through the end of the year, there doesn’t seem to be a clean landing spot for Mortal Shell 2 once the final days of August roll in. Plus, with competitor Lords of the Fallen 2 also looking for a release date somewhere in the back half of 2026, Cold Symmetry might be better off pushing Mortal Shell 2 into 2027, despite the game seeming more than ready for prime time.

Whenever Mortal Shell 2 drops, based on the beta numbers it’s already achieved, the game seems primed to hit its first million copies sold milestone shortly thereafter. Fans will just need to keep an eye out for the game’s release date as they continue to enjoy the beta.

Mortal Shell 2 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2026.