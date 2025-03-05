New Stem Cell Therapy Could Repair ‘Irreversible’ Eye Damage, Vision Loss

Mass Eye and Ear is a Boston-based hospital that specializes in, you guessed it, eyes and ears. Speaking to Gizmodo, a team from Mass Eye and Ear has been working on an experimental stem cell therapy that can repair severely damaged corneas and help improve eyesight among the visually impaired.

I recently wrote about a freaky yet effective method of restoring eyesight that involves using a person’s own tooth to act as an eyeball. The stem cell therapy being developed by Mass Eye and Ear is perhaps not quite as David Cronenberg-y.

They use a patient’s own healthy eyes stem cells to alleviate some of the damage caused by limbal stem cell deficiency, or LSCD.

Experimental Stem Cell Therapy Could Repair Severely Damaged Corneas

The treatment is currently in early clinical trials and the results so far look promising. The treatment itself is called cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cells, or CALEC. In the simplest terms, the researchers scrounge up some healthy stem cells, culture them, then graft this tissue onto the damaged cornea.

The basic principles of the treatment—grafting healthy tissue onto a damaged cornea—has been around for a while. But the healthy tissue always came from a donor. The twist with CALEC is that the grafted tissue is created from the patient’s own cells, thus significantly reducing the chances of rejection.

The problem with the donor method is that some people’s corneas are so severely damaged that there aren’t enough limbal epithelial cells from a donor’s graft to fully repair the damaged cornea. At best, the results would be temporary.

Using a patient’s own stem cells to create a graft has so far allowed 77 percent of patients in the study to experience a complete restoration of their corneal surface a year and half later. 92 percent had at least a partial response. No significant adverse effects were reported.

This procedure could be a game-changer for people who previously had no options for their eye injuries. While still experimental and requiring further testing, the treatment has already transformed the lives of some patients. One participant shared that the procedure helped them “get [their] life back.”

There’s still a lot of testing left ahead before the procedure source become common practice, and the researcher still have to figure out a way to extend its benefits to people with damage in both eyes rather than only folks who have one healthy eye from which to harvest stem cells.