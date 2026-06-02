New Strategy Game Is Perfect for Age of Mythology Fans

A surprise reveal of an upcoming strategic city-building game unveiled the first look at a PC title that is sure to attract fans of strategy and mythology.

Theos: Cities of Myth Reveal Trailer

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Theos: Cities of Myth is an upcoming strategic city-builder game developed by Triskell Interactive and published by Dotemu. Similar to Age of Mythology, Theos seems like it will allow a pantheon of Gods to play a key role in the events of the world to both the benefit and detriment of the player’s plans.

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At the moment, Theos: Cities of Myth can be wishlisted on Steam and there is no mention of any upcoming console releases. According to the game’s description:

“In Theos: Cities of Myth, cities are shaped by the will of the people as much as that of the Gods watching over them. Players will rise as the founder of a new, promising Polis, in a reimagined Ancient Greece where history and myth walk hand in hand.”

As players progress along their adventure, they will build and develop a thriving city that meets the needs of its people and answers the demands of the patron Deity. It sounds like an interesting system that could lead to some interesting gameplay moments.

Some of the game’s key features and unique mechanics include:

Build a Sanctuary for your Deity, and lay the foundations of your city. Make sure to please your God while meeting the needs of your people.

Lay down efficient road networks to keep your citizens fed and safe, gather resources to trade and upgrade your buildings, and raise majestic temples to your Olympian Patron so your city can grow and prosper under its Gods’ watchful eye.

Manage markets, production and storage facilities, philosophy schools, theaters, and temples strategically to weave a complex supply ecosystem that optimizes your citizens’ access to the goods and services they require to thrive.

Evolve your land from a modest settlement into a metropolis that can attract mythological and historical figures alike through economic, cultural, or military power.

Players who have already checked out Pharoah: A New Era will likely recognize some of the building tools from that game. That said, Theos: Cities of Myth does include some newer features like dynamic lighting and numerous UI improvements from the developer’s previous project.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks as we learn more about Theos: Cities of Myth and when exactly the title might arrive in 2026’s remaining busy game release calendar.

Theos: Cities of Myth is being developed for PC, but has not confirmed a release date at this time.