New Study Raises Concerns About GLP-1 Misuse Among People With Eating Disorders

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy seem to be miraculous wonder drugs that can help overweight and obese people shed some pounds, while also producing several other unexpected benefits, like reducing violent impulses and curbing addictions. For all the good they do, a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry raises some concerns about how people with eating disorders are using GLP-1s.

Researchers found that 32 percent of people with eating disorders reported using GLP-1 meds at some point in their lives, more than double the estimated rate in the general population. Among the 436 participants surveyed, roughly 22 percent were actively taking a GLP-1 drug, while more than 10 percent reported misusing one.

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Misuse of a GLP-1 drug has a few definitions, including taking doses different from those prescribed, increasing doses too quickly, extending use beyond medical guidance, and tampering with injection equipment in some way, or sharing medications with others. About 10 percent reported using compounded or other less-regulated versions of GLP-1s.

GLP-1 Drugs Are Raising New Concerns Among People With Eating Disorders

The very same reasons a GLP-1 medication might be medically necessary for some, like regulating blood sugar and reducing appetite to produce significant weight loss, make them dangerous for people struggling with eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, among others, as the concerns extend beyond weight loss itself. Malnutrition and medical complications can arise, and a person’s relationship with food can worsen. The researchers involved in the study fear GLP-1 drugs might intensify those problems.

Physicians are increasingly calling for eating disorder screenings before prescribing GLP-1 medications, helping ensure these powerful drugs are used by patients who are likely to benefit from them rather than by those for whom they could reinforce disordered eating behaviors. The researchers were clear to suggest that GLP-1 medications aren’t inherently dangerous, but even highly effective treatments can be harmful when used outside of their intended purpose.