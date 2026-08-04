New Study Suggests ‘Crazy Cat Ladies’ Are Real. Sort Of.

We all know the “crazy cat lady” stereotype—it’s not exactly flattering. But every time science tries to kill it, the findings keep making her more interesting instead.

A new study out of Switzerland surveyed 2,328 adults about their relationships with animals and found that women report stronger emotional bonds with their pets than men do, along with higher levels of support from those animals. People who spent more time with their pets felt the attachment more intensely too, as did dog owners over cat owners—which feels like a slight the cat people didn’t need. The study is one of the more comprehensive looks at the human-animal bond in recent years, pulling data across species, demographics, and relationship dynamics all at once.

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The findings get weirder from there. Pet owners in the survey reported worse overall health than non-owners and were more likely to smoke. People who leaned most heavily on their animals for emotional support also reported more loneliness and lower psychological well-being. They were careful to point out that the data establishes no cause and effect. People already dealing with loneliness or hardship are probably more likely to turn to an animal for comfort.

“Two people may both own a dog, but their relationships with that dog can be very different,” the authors wrote. What mattered wasn’t whether someone had a pet, but the depth of the relationship they’d built with it.

New Study Suggests Women Really Do Bond More Strongly With Their Pets

The stereotype has been taking hits for a while now. A 2019 UCLA study looked at over 500 pet owners and found that cat owners showed no greater rates of depression, anxiety, or social isolation than anyone else. “We found no evidence to support the ‘cat lady’ stereotype,” the researchers wrote. “Cat-owners did not differ from others on self-reported symptoms of depression, anxiety or their experiences in close relationships.”

A separate study out of University College London in 2017 found no link between cat ownership and psychotic symptoms either. The stereotype was never really about cats—it was about what culture has historically thought about women who live on their own terms.

What this new Swiss study actually does is push the question past ownership completely. Having a pet doesn’t automatically make a person healthier or happier. Deeply connecting with one might. That’s a harder thing to measure, and a harder thing to reduce to an outdated joke.