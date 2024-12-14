New ‘Nintendo Switch 2’ Details Seemingly Emerge After an Anonymous Redditor Posts Convincing Leaks

Last night, an anonymous user on Reddit created a new account before posting a thread to the r/NintendoSwitch2 subreddit. The thread, titled “I’ve come from the future,” has the poster claiming to have gotten their hands on a final release model of Nintendo’s upcoming “Switch 2” console. The user then opened the thread up for a question-and-answer session.

Mods of the subreddit were quick to push back, with one replying with an ultimatum. “If you don’t either post the proof now, or have a damn good excuse for why you cannot post it until Xmas, I will ban your account.” Minutes later, the mod edited their reply, “edit: WTF they actually had evidence. That’s very new. This person is unironically telling the truth…”

Going by the account name ‘NextHandheld,’ the poster would share details and hint towards surprise features coming with the ‘Switch 2’. While they stated they weren’t able to turn on the console, they shared details of its exterior design and some internal specs.

“…It’s hard to even tell the two apart frankly. It’s a bigger Switch. The main difference visually is in the back like the Joycon release button and the U shaped kickstand,” says ‘NextHandheld’. When asked what the logo looks like for the new console, the posted responds, “A giant 2 next to the original logo.” Which leads many to believe the new console will, in fact, be named “Switch 2.” Huge missed opportunity to call it the “Super Switch,” y’all.

Another commenter asks if the ‘Switch 2’ has any new functionality besides a simple hardware upgrade. “The top side of the Joycon when detached has a surprise feature,” the poster responds. When asked if they would clarify this supposed surprise feature, ‘NextHandheld’ would respond, “Think lasers.” They would also claim the ‘Switch 2’ handles “4k30” when docked, meaning 4k resolutions running at 30FPS may be possible with the upcoming console. They would further claim to have no knowledge regarding undocked (or handheld) performance.

The poster also alleges that the ‘Switch 2’ will feature Hall Effect analog sticks. This means they’ll have no physical contact between moving parts. And may reduce or even eliminate the “stick drift” issues with the original Switch.

Let’s-a-go ahead and remain skeptical

Regarding an official announcement for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, ‘NextHandheld’ expects something to happen in January. The poster further claims that ‘Switch 2’ may release with a special edition “game-themed” bundle. When asked if they would clarify which game, they would remain intentionally vague, simply responding, “The number 9 is in the title.” They would follow up with another hint, stating, “..a game IP that hasn’t had its own dedicated themed Switch yet.” Leading many to believe the new bundle could feature a Mario Kart 9 theme.

Should we take all of this with a grain of salt? Like most ‘Switch 2’ leaks boasting to have insider knowledge, absolutely. But given the r/NintendoSwitch2 mod’s response to the “evidence” sent and the intentionally evasive answers by ‘NextHandheld,’ this may have more merit than we think. I guess we’ll find out this January.