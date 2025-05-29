The New 65″ TCL QM7K Is Already on Sale for $500 Off

TCL is on a roll. I’ve made no secret that I’m a huge fan of their TVs. The price-to-performance ratio is flat-out impressive, and I’ve had good luck with their longevity and customer service. I’ve spent quite a bit of time with the outgoing QM7, and although I haven’t yet gotten hands-on time with its successor, the QM7K, I think it could be the best-value TV of the year.

a better deal on sale

Back when the QM7K launched in March, I wrote a piece comparing it against its predecessor, the QM7. The breakdown was that since you could grab the QM7 on a serious deal compared to the then-full-price QM7K, the former was a better buy. Now that the QM7K is on a serious sale, it throws my judgment off.

The QM7K boosts the specifications over last year’s T QM7 in a few areas. Peak brightness rises from the QM7’s 2,400 nits to 2,600 nits. Those are TCL’s numbers. In real-world testing, you end up with different measurements.

Halo Control System is another trump card the QM7K plays on its older brother. It’s a combination of hardware and software designed to eliminate undesirable blooming, while also improving color accuracy.

Beyond that, much of the QM7K is carried over from the QM7. Both TVs have OLED screens capable of 4K resolution. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X formats, and feature 144Hz refresh rates, Wi-Fi 5, built-in Google Chromecast.

But taking a hatchet to the $1,500 retail price of the 65″ QM7K all the way down to $1,098 makes it a harder decision to pass up the 2025 model in favor of the old. The 65″ QM7 is just $678, but TCL is making the decision tougher by reducing the price gap.

Go with your heart. If having the latest and greatest is worth the price bump, you’ll be getting a two-month-old TV—and a 65″-screen one, at that—for just a wee bit over $1K. That’s not bad. Not bad at all.