New ‘Titanfall’ Game Was Actually Real, But It’s Canceled – Respawn Puts the Final Nail in the Coffin

Players were stunned when it was revealed that Respawn Entertainment had not only been working on a new Titanfall game, but that it had been canceled. The tragic news was announced by the developer after the studio was hit with layoffs. Unfortunately for fans desperate for Titanfall 3, we’re getting more Star Wars and Apex Legends instead.

Rumors of a new Titanfall game have been swirling for the last eight years. We even had a ‘leak’ just last month claiming that Titanfall 3 was still in development. While many fans were wary of believing any of it, it turns out it was true all along — well, sort of. According to a report from Bloomberg, Respawn Entertainment was actually working on a Titanfall extraction shooter. Unfortunately, the game is no more.

In a post made on Twitter, Respawn explained that they had to cancel two projects (one of them being the Titanfall game) to better focus their studio. “We’ve made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.” The developer then revealed that the teams working on the projects were hit with layoffs, but that they were offering them “meaningful support.”

While the statement didn’t mention Titanfall specifically, Bloomberg confirmed that it was one of the axed projects. Interestingly, the studio was apparently opting to skip making the highly anticipated Titanfall 3 in favor of an extraction shooter. It’s unclear how far along the project actually was, although Respawn Entertainment specifically said it was in an ‘early stage,’ so it might have just been in the planning phase.

‘Titanfall’ Dies A Painful Death

As a lifelong Titanfall fan who desperately wanted a sequel, I don’t know how I feel about this news. On one hand, I can’t say I’m too happy about the idea of an extraction shooter. I’m going through similar emotions right now with Bungie’s Marathon. As a Destiny 2 fan, the new shooter just isn’t clicking with me. Maybe the extraction genre just isn’t my jam—after all, I was never able to get into Escape from Tarkov, either.

But on the other hand, Titanfall was always an innovative series in the first-person shooter genre. If anyone could’ve made an extraction shooter fun, it was Respawn. Like, seriously—imagine trying to survive a session with mechs and wall-running. Regardless of what genre the series took on, I think any Titanfall would’ve been better than none. Unfortunately, it seems like this is the death of Titanfall for now. It’s becoming the next doomed Half-Life 3. Every few years, we’ll hear whispers about the game supposedly being in the works, but we all know it’s a lie.

The comparison to Half-Life is also fitting, since many critics and players consider Titanfall 2 to also be one of the best single-player campaigns to release in years. So, I guess the two franchises connect in more ways than one. And of course, it’s truly awful when so many hard-working developers suffer through layoffs. All around, this is just terrible news across the board. But, hey, we get more Apex Legends. Yay for that, I guess.