New Turn-Based Game Tries to Reinvent the Climbing Genre

An interesting new climbing game is incorporating some fresh mechanics that look to make it stand apart from other mountain climbing experiences.

Ascenders: Beyond the Peak is doing something different

screenshot: Ludogram

Over the past few years, mountain climbing games have begun to appear more often in the AA and indie space. It could be argued that well-known French studio Don’t Nod started the wave in 2023 with Jusant, a stylish climbing adventure game that had players setting anchors, adjusting rope lengths, and making careful leaps to progress up its treacherous, seemingly never-ending mountain. Some of Jusant‘s more mild climbing mechanics can even be seen in Don’t Nod’s most recent outing, the sci-fi horror adventure game Aphelion.

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Cairn and Peak are two other notable climbing games that have come out recently. The former is a bit more of a gritty hardcore climbing experience that makes players feel the pain and danger that comes with scaling a mountain. Peak, on the other hand, was a smash hit when it dropped on Steam last year. One of 2025’s best indies, the chaotic co-op climber offered more of a wacky party-like experience that had friends fumbling over themselves on their way to, well, the Peak.

Ascenders is a Turn-based roguelike climber

Screenshot: ludogram

Ascenders: Beyond the Peak is a brand new climbing game on the scene, and it’s doing a lot to stand apart from the other games it shares its genre with. Instead of having active climbing mechanics that are seen in other games like Cairn and Jusant, this game aims to give players a roguelike strategy experience with a turn-based twist. Unlike most strategy games that have its grid on the ground, Ascenders‘ grid is, of course, vertical, as players must navigate it using strategic moves and abilities to climb upward.

Players aren’t controlling a single climber, though, as they’ll take on the actions and decision-making of multiple characters that are all connected by climbing rope. Players may find themselves in unfortunate scenarios where sacrificing a climber means the ascent can continue. Of course, as a roguelike game, players must get used to failing runs and trying again with different approaches. Ascenders‘ impressive collection of nine classes helps with this, as each one offers different tools and abilities. Perhaps most interestingly, the game has a bit of a Lovecraftian horror twist, which is quite a rarity in the genre. It’s Ascenders’ turn-based gameplay, multiple climbers, and Lovecraftian atmosphere that tie it closer to the hit strategy title from a decade ago, Darkest Dungeon, than to any of the aforementioned climbing games.

Ascenders: Beyond the Peak is currently set for a Steam release in Q3 2026. Whether it makes its way onto consoles in the future is unknown. For now, climbing game fans on PC have a nifty new adventure to keep their eye on this year.

Ascenders: Beyond the Peak is coming to PC in 2026.