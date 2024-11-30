New Upcoming Found Footage Nightmare Is One of Those Horror Games Sure to Give Me a Heart Attack

It’s fair to say most gamers love horror games, to some extent. It’s expected to be morbidly fascinated by supernatural concepts that seem so “beyond” us! Silent Hill, Resident Evil, Siren — you know, the survival horror golden boys! Well, this is one of those cases where the indies might blow the competition out of the water. I would like to show you DEADCAM.

DEADCAM is an upcoming found footage survival game I really don’t want to play. Only because it’s terrifying. I’m easily ruined by found footage horror movies, so found footage horror games? Entirely unacceptable! However, I can’t deny that its premise is inevitably going to lure me in!

“DEADCAM is an 80’s & 90’s inspired analog-survival-horror game based around found-footage and built in Unreal Engine 5. Explore and survive various short stories presented as “recordings“, set in unique settings and locations. Each recording offers a unique mystery for you to uncover,” the game’s Steam blurb announces! Basically, it sounds like it’ll cover the wide spectrum of survival horror titles throughout the years!

‘deadcam’ is one of those horror games that will cause you to lose sleep

The most attractive part of DEADCAM‘s pitch, though? Check this out! “Each recording is a unique, self-contained experience set in its own location along with its own set of unique challenges and back-story. Some recordings might lean more into action while others will engross the player into a frightening experience. It’s up to you to survive all the way through!”

But, hold on! That’s not all! “DEADCAM leans heavily into the gritty horror aesthetics of the 1980’s and 90’s and takes inspiration from classic J-horror movies as well as American horror and slasher movies presented in a VHS style presentation.” So, we’re looking at one of those indie horror games that will sweep people off their feet! (And scare them beyond reason.)

Screenshot: Joure Visser

Joure Visser, the game’s publisher/developer, has the unique opportunity to reinvent the “found footage” style of spooky title! Outlast may have popularized it, but DEADCAM, if it comes anywhere close to what it promises? Could be a genuine indie GotY contender! Especially if it covers different avenues of scares: J-Horror, American Slasher films, science fiction, ghosts, zombies, Eldritch horrors — DEADCAM could completely change the game! Will I buy this? Yes. Will it make me scream? Yes. But, I’m ready for the thrills and chills!