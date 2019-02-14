Report: New Video of R. Kelly Allegedly Having Sex With Minor Emerges

A new video recording involving a naked man who appears to be R. Kelly and what appears to be an underage girl has surfaced, according to a report from CNN. The VHS tape was submitted to Chicago’s Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office last weekend by attorney Michael Avenatti. According to CNN, both Kelly and the girl refer to her body as 14 years old.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing the man who submitted the tape, believes his client knows that the girl was underage at the time. “My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly,” Avenatti said. “He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on numerous occasions.”

CNN has watched the tape and says the man engaging in sexual acts appears to be R. Kelly. The young girl calls him “daddy,” and the two refer to her genitals as “14-year-old pussy.” The news organization also claims the man asks for permission before urinating on her. These claims are similar to those made public by several women from Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly who accused the singer of sexual assault. The sexual acts performed on the 42-minute video are similar to those from Kelly’s 2002 child pornography charges. CNN describes the tape as “clear and explicit.”

Avenatti released a statement on Twitter this morning. “This conclusive video evidence is not the same evidence previously seen and used in connection to the prior criminal matter in which Mr. Kelly was charged nor does it depict the same instances of sexual assault.”

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, claims they didn’t know of a new tape. “We are unaware of any new information involving Mr. Kelly,” Greenberg told CNN. “We have not been contacted by anyone. We have not been informed about any new information by anyone and we have not been contacted by law enforcement.”

In writing for the New Yorker, Jim Derogatis says the video may lead to an indictment.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.