New Video Shows 3 Cops Kneeling on George Floyd as He Lay Dying

Warning: This article contains graphic video footage.

A newly surfaced video of the deadly arrest of George Floyd shows two other Minneapolis police officers, in addition to officer Derek Chauvin, kneeling on the 46-year-old black man to hold him down on the ground.

Videos by VICE

“I can’t breathe, man,” Floyd cries out in the clip. “Please. Please let me stand.”

An 18-second Instagram video, which was first reported by NBC News Friday, shows a previously unseen angle of Floyd being subdued by three officers, not just Chauvin, as was previously reported. Later in the day, CNN obtained a full minute of the footage, whose source remains unknown.

READ: Here’s what we know about the George Floyd protests that just went national

Floyd was being arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a local deli, when officers said he resisted arrest, although bystander video contradicts their account.

In the new video, posted below, Chauvin leans on Floyd’s neck and Officer Tou Thao looks on. The video also shows two other officers on the ground helping Chauvin keep Floyd on the ground. Four officers were fired after Floyd’s death: Chauvin, Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAqt_gHgAxk/?utm_source=ig_embed

A second video, a 15-minute clip of body camera footage released by the Minneapolis Park Police on Thursday, shows an officer arriving at the scene and having discussions with multiple people whose images are redacted. Much of the audio is muted as well, but brief snippets of the officer’s side of the conversation as well as police radio chatter can be heard. Floyd’s arrest and cries for help can’t be seen or heard in this footage.

About nine and a half minutes in, the park officer says, “I gotta talk to my partner and see what’s up.” A few minutes later, he tells two onlookers to “stay put here until my partner and them are done over there and we can figure things out.”

“Right now, we’re grabbing an ambulance for your buddy,” he adds, presumably referring to Floyd. Later, he repeatedly tells people not to reach or “go into” a nearby SUV, which was shown in earlier footage as the car police pulled Floyd from.

These are just the newest videos released surrounding Floyd’s Memorial Day death, which has sparked violent protests in Minneapolis and other major American cities. The initial video, which went viral, shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd cried out that he can’t breathe. Floyd became unresponsive and later died. By the time EMS put him in the ambulance, Floyd didn’t have a pulse, according to a report from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Videos that surfaced later in the week — which show the moment that cops removed Floyd from his car and led him away in handcuffs — appeared to contradict Minneapolis police’s account that Floyd resisted arrest.

Editor‘s note 5/29 5:48 p.m.: This story has been updated to include the full video, obtained by CNN.

Cover: A person walks past a building covered with graffiti Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)